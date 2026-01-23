ATOM Group and Don Perry Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Launch ATOM Distribution in the United States

DUBAI, UAE and PANAMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATOM Group, a global commercial enterprise operating at the intersection of digital platforms, content, and talent commercialization, today announced the signing of a term sheet with Rogelio Archilla, professionally known as Don Perry, founder of Dos Rican Consulting, LLC, to establish a strategic joint venture focused on the U.S. entertainment and digital content market.

The joint venture, to be incorporated in the United States under the name ATOM Distribution, will serve as a dedicated business unit for the promotion, commercialization, and distribution of talent-driven content and related media assets, leveraging ATOM Group's proprietary digital platforms, including JGGL and Arteki. Initial operations will focus on the United States, with potential expansion into additional international markets.

ATOM Distribution is designed to address the convergence of talent, digital media, and platform-driven monetization through a focused commercial channel that aligns curated talent networks with scalable distribution infrastructure.

Structure and Governance

Under the agreed framework, ATOM Distribution will be formed as a Delaware entity, with ATOM Group holding a majority ownership position and operational control. Governance will be overseen by a four-member Board of Directors, ensuring structured oversight while enabling efficient execution. A management incentive pool has been established to support future key hires and long-term growth.

Strategic Contributions

ATOM Group will provide platform infrastructure, technology, and operational execution through its JGGL and Arteki ecosystems.





Don Perry will contribute exclusive access to his talent roster, creative projects, and international business network, supporting deal origination and commercial development.

Executive Commentary

"ATOM Distribution represents a wide range of ATOM Group projects in media business and content production, such as JGGL and Arteki," said Dmitry Saksonov, Founding Partner at ATOM Group. "By combining platform technology with a trusted talent network, we are building a focused vehicle designed for long-term value creation in the U.S. market."

"This partnership formalizes a shared vision around structured growth, transparency, and execution," said Don Perry. "ATOM brings the platform and operational depth, and together we are creating a clear path for talent-driven projects to reach the market efficiently."

About ATOM Group

ATOM Group is a global commercial enterprise focused on building and operating platform-driven businesses across digital content, technology, and talent ecosystems.

About JGGL

JGGL is an AI-native social platform where creators generate and monetize music, images, and video using advanced generative AI. The platform combines ad-driven revenue with a utility-based compute model, aligning creation, distribution, and monetization in a single ecosystem. Through AI, JGGL replaces an entire layer of assistants, managers, and professional services—helping creators plan, produce, and manage their social presence and long-term talent growth at scale.

About Arteki

Arteki is a generative AI studio and platform focused on transforming animation, digital media, and immersive content production. It combines proprietary AI models, creator workflows, and scalable compute to enable studios, brands, and creators to design, produce, and iterate high-quality visual content faster and at materially lower cost. Arteki operates at the intersection of generative AI, animation pipelines, and creative infrastructure, supporting commercial media, entertainment, and next-generation immersive experiences.

About Don Perry

Don Perry is a highly respected international consultant and talent representative with decades of experience across the U.S. and global entertainment, media, and creative industries. Known for his discretion and long-standing relationships, he has played a behind-the-scenes role in rights management, talent promotion, and strategic deal-making at the highest levels of the industry.

About Jordan Budd

Jordan Budd supports Don Perry across strategic initiatives and deal execution, providing operational coordination and on-the-ground support that contributed to the successful facilitation of this partnership.

SOURCE Dos Rican Consulting LLC; ATOM Group