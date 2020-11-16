Atom Moviegoing Survey Reveals Positive Theater Experience and Likeliness To Return

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Tickets, the movie ticketing app, reveals the latest results of their "Return to Moviegoing" Survey, which aimed to learn more about the experience of returning to movie theaters after the shutdown and to gauge interest in new features from private viewing parties to ordering concessions before arriving to the theater. The week of November 2, Atom surveyed movie fans in markets where theaters had reopened and the findings include responses from a mix of 500 consumers who have and have not returned to the movies.

Our latest survey results are a good indication that many movie fans are returning to the movies. Tweet this Atom Tickets reveals the latest results of their “Return to Moviegoing” Survey, which aimed to learn more about the experience of returning to movie theaters after the shutdown. Respondents who live in markets where theaters reopened and returned to theaters rated their experience mostly positive.

The 'Returned to Theater' Experience

Respondents who live in markets where theaters reopened and returned to theaters revealed:

95% are very likely/likely to return

92% would recommend going to the movies to others

They rated new safety standards of movie theaters [see graphic]:

The 'Have Not Returned' to Theater Findings

Respondents who live in markets where theaters reopened but have not yet returned said:

The primary reason they have not yet returned is that they are waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine (41%)

When they return to movie theaters, the single most important safety feature to them is having staff and guests wear masks (40%), followed by socially distant seating in the auditorium (37%)

Returning to Moviegoing, Easier in the Atom App

As theaters reopen and movie fans return to moviegoing, Atom aunveiled new features to help them reconnect with theaters in safer ways. For movie fans who prefer to watch a movie with their 'quaranteam' or extended family, Atom now tickets Cinemark Private Watch Parties as the way to book a private screening. Atom also expanded its Contactless Concessions feature, which allows moviegoers to order snacks ahead of their showtime. Millions of movie fans can now book a Private Watch Party and digitally pre-order concessions in the Movie Tickets by Atom Mini in Snapchat or directly from the Atom app.

"We're dedicated to helping theaters reopen by understanding the customer experience and by providing safe solutions for movie fans. Our latest survey results are a good indication that many movie fans are returning to the movies but also point out what it will take to get everyone back," said Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. "We believe our new capabilities, like booking a Private Watch Party and ordering Contactless Concessions, will help movie fans feel even more comfortable and confident going to theaters."

Ticketing Cinemark Private Watch Parties

The Private Watch Party feature in Atom allows its customers to rent an entire auditorium at Cinemark and select a movie to watch with up to 20 guests. Movie fans can select from new releases or classic movies starting at $99 per screening. Atom's "Return to Moviegoing" survey revealed strong interest in this feature with 67% saying they would be interested in booking a private screening.

Contactless Concessions

The recent "Return to Moviegoing" survey findings also revealed that 76% of those that have been back to the movies ordered concessions and that nearly 30% have already tried Contactless Concessions on Atom. This feature allows movie fans to order their favorite movie snacks with their movie tickets ahead of time and have the snacks ready when they arrive at the theater. Over 40% of all Atom-enabled theater locations now offer contactless concessions at AMC Theatres, Landmark Cinemas (Canada), Southern Theatres, Emagine Theatres, and Megaplex Theatres. With these locations, Atom now has the broadest national footprint of contactless concessions across North America.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the award-winning social movie ticketing app. The Santa Monica-based company was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and is certified as a Great Place To Work. Atom Tickets is backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App and the Google Play stores and at atomtickets.com.

Media Contact:

Atom Tickets

Kristen Morquecho

[email protected]

818-577-6271

SOURCE Atom Tickets

Related Links

https://www.atomtickets.com

