Atom Physics Staffing Offers Unique New Service

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many factors that have led to the scarcity of board-certified physicists in radiation therapy departments across the country. The bulge of the baby boom generation adds more patients who need cancer treatments and takes away physicists who retire. The number of residency programs for physicists does not match the number of graduates from medical physics programs which reduces the number of physicists eligible to take the boards. Atom Physics Staffing is pleased to announce a new model for physics coverage to address the growing need for physicists in radiation therapy departments.

Our unique hybrid solution unlocks a pool of experienced physicists to the centers that need them by combining on-site work with remote coverage that became essential during the pandemic. Under our hybrid model, a physicist works from their home office for several weeks out of the month by securely logging into the facility's network and performs all the duties he or she would normally be doing in their office in the department. Once a month, the physicist then travels to the facility to perform the duties that require a physical presence like monthly and annual QA testing on the linacs. Not only is this model of coverage flexible and scalable for the facility by choosing the number of hours they need the remote help, but it also increases the number of candidates who want to fill this role because working from home is desirable for many physicists.

Atom Physics Staffing is blazing the way and using the technological advances to provide coverage for facilities that are burdened with the lack of physicists. We tailor each of our solutions to meet the particular needs of each department just like you customize each radiation therapy plan for your patients. Contact us to step into the future of physics coverage today.

