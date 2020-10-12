Atom Tickets and the Independent Cinema Alliance Partner to Extend Contactless Ticketing to Independent Theaters

The partnership comes at a critical time for independent cinema owners and assists them with no-cost access to industry-leading technology during this recovery period from the pandemic shutdown. The unique partnership aims to expand digital ticketing to independent theaters in an easy way: a pre-negotiated agreement provides a seamless signup experience followed by a technical integration coordinated by Atom's in-house technical support and onboarding team.

"We're thrilled to have this much-needed partnership in place during this critical time for independent cinemas and are committed to marketing them to our movie fans," said Max Lynn, Head of Corporate Development and Exhibitor Relations at Atom Tickets. "We must do what we can to help our industry succeed. Delivering the best movie ticketing technology for theaters of all sizes and making it easier for movie fans to enjoy going to the movies is core to our mission."

Through this deal, independent cinema owners gain access to millions of movie fans that make up Atom's young, diverse audience and best-in-class partnerships with Snapchat, Amazon, T-Mobile and others. Atom will also develop ongoing marketing communications to local users to drive more customers to independent cinemas via the Atom app and website. Cinemas owners can also choose to integrate Atom's ticketing on their own website.

"ICA is committed to creating opportunities for independent exhibitors and we are excited to launch our new partnership with Atom," said Todd Halstead, ICA executive director. "People want to get back to the movies, and Atom's industry-leading digital ticketing platform and their marketing support will help independent exhibitors bring back the magic of moviegoing to communities across the country."

"While we have focused on delivering a safe and entertaining experience across our 28 locations, contactless ticketing has been something we knew we wanted to offer our customers but until Atom Tickets partnered with ICA, we didn't have an easy way to get access to that kind of technology," said Martin Watson from Premiere Cinemas. "We're thrilled to have Atom as a partner and look forward to working with them to drive awareness for our locations being back in business."

As theaters reopen across the country, Atom recently conducted a survey and based on over 16,000 U.S. digital moviegoer respondents found that 87% of moviegoers said that purchasing digital tickets from their own device and eliminating the need to interact with a cashier is an important safety measure. By offering contactless, digital ticketing, regional cinema owners will also have a better way manage attendance requirements while putting customers at ease with the ability to reserve social distant seats. Atom is committed to proactively messaging safety measures and protocols at local cinemas through persistent banners and on-platform messaging in the Atom app and website.

How Atom Tickets Works:

The award-winning app re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. Atom users can quickly select the movie, theater, showtimes and seats. To help moviegoers feel safe returning to theaters, Atom also launched new buffered seating maps and Safety Guidelines on their app and website.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the award-winning social movie ticketing app. The Santa Monica-based company was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and is certified as a Great Place To Work. Atom Tickets is backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App and the Google Play stores and at atomtickets.com.

About ICA

The Independent Cinema Alliance is the only North American trade association solely dedicated to serving independent, community-focused movie theaters. Ranging from Main Street cinemas to regional circuits that operate across the nation, ICA represents more than 175 companies and 3,000 screens. Established by independents for independents, ICA is leading the charge to champion the importance of our members to a dynamic and vibrant motion picture industry.

About Premiere Cinemas

Premiere Cinemas has 28 locations and 301 screens across 6 states including Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, and South Carolina. Premiere is known for creating out-of-home concepts and expanded food and beverage menus that deliver the ultimate entertainment destination. The company is ranked as the 14th largest North American exhibition leader in Box Office magazine's Giants of Exhibition 2020 list. For more information, visit pccmovies.com.

