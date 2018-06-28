Atom Tickets Launches Independent Exhibitors Program

In order to unlock a seamless path for independent exhibitors, Atom has integrated with Veezi, the cloud-based cinema management solution for independent cinemas. Veezi is engineered by Vista Entertainment Solutions, the world leader in cinema management software solutions.

"Independent cinemas are an integral part of movie culture, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Atom Tickets family," said Steve Joudi, Head of Operations & Exhibitor Relations at Atom Tickets. "Many independent theaters are located in the heart of thriving college towns where mobile ticketing is crucial to reaching a younger demographic. We are excited to offer them a better way to reach that audience and drive attendance to local theaters."

"We're thrilled to offer Veezi customers a complete, seamless back-end integration with the Atom Tickets platform," said Matthew Preen, President, Veezi. "Our partnership with Atom enables Veezi customers to reach new audiences and ultimately sell more movie tickets."

These new independent exhibitors join Atom's already impressive list of theater partners that includes AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Regency Theatres, National Amusement's Showcase Cinemas, and Southern Theatres, among others. These recent partnerships are expected to be available to moviegoers in the coming months, with several already available on Atom. For exhibitors that want to learn more about partnering with Atom Tickets visit https://atm.tk/mx.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

