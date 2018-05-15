Atom Tickets Makes Landmark Deal To Expand Theater Footprint

"Landmark Theatres has a rich history creating premium moviegoing experiences and embracing new ways to engage movie fans," said Mark Cuban. "We're excited to partner with Atom Tickets as yet another way to provide the best moviegoing experience to our guests."

"We're thrilled to partner with Landmark Theatres, a legendary exhibitor that has some of the most iconic theaters in the country, to deliver the best way for movie-goers to plan a night out at the movies," said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. "Our app makes it easy to buy tickets ahead of time and skip the lines at the theater. This experience is enhanced when we deliver innovative movie promotions with forward-thinking partners like Landmark. We're excited to welcome Landmark to the Atom family."

Since its founding in 1974, Landmark now has multiple locations across 27 markets. Landmark is known for both its award-winning historic theatres, such as: the Tivoli in St. Louis, the Inwood in Dallas and the Oriental in Milwaukee, and its more contemporary theatres, including: the circuit's flagship theatre, The Landmark in Los Angeles, The Landmark at 57 West in New York City, E Street Cinema in Washington, DC, and The Landmark Theatre Greenwood Village in Denver's flourishing Tech Center.

Landmark Theatres joins an impressive list of theater partners that includes: AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, National Amusement's Showcase Cinemas, Bow Tie Cinemas, and Harkins Theatres among others.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom's innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

About Landmark Theatres

Landmark Theatres is a recognized leader in the industry for providing its customers consistently diverse and entertaining film products in a sophisticated adult-oriented atmosphere. Our theaters showcase a wide variety of films — ranging from independent and foreign film to 3-D movies and smart films from Hollywood. Landmark Theatres is the nation's largest theater chain dedicated to exhibiting and marketing independent film. Landmark Theatres is part of the Wagner/Cuban Companies, a vertically integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes theatrical and home entertainment distribution company Magnolia Pictures, production company 2929 Productions, and high definition networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

Media Contacts:

Atom Tickets

Kristen Morquecho

Kristen.morquecho@atomtickets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atom-tickets-makes-landmark-deal-to-expand-theater-footprint-300648404.html

SOURCE Atom Tickets

Related Links

http://www.atomtickets.com

