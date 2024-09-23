Atom Tickets partners with Queue to offer best-in-class movie ticketing

Movie enthusiasts can now access showtimes for over 25,000+ screens across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queue, a leading discovery app that easily lets you explore, review movies and shows, and share recommendations with friends has announced it is teaming up with Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing app for the modern generation. Through this new relationship, Atom will extend its best-in-class ticketing process to Queue users.

The 2M+ users that have downloaded Queue are now able to browse showtimes and theaters in the US. This exciting partnership will support ticketing for any of Atom's exhibitor partners, covering over 25,000+ screens across the U.S. from AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark, to Independent Cinemas. Periodically, Queue may include special exclusive offers in collaboration with Atom Tickets.

"We're excited to extend the beloved Atom checkout experience to the Queue user base of dedicated movie enthusiasts," said Bryan Bowles, CEO of Atom Tickets. "The partnership, which expands our existing DNA as a socially driven and interactive platform, will bring friends together and make moviegoing easier and more fun."

Both Queue and Atom are go-to destinations for young and diverse movie enthusiasts. The two platforms are both app-first, emphasizing modern design interfaces and boasting very engaged user-bases. This new partnership launches in time for purchases for tentpole titles such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Joker: Folie à Deux, Transformers One, and other new releases.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Atom Tickets to bring movie showtimes and a simple ticketing purchasing journey to Queue," added Garrett Rothstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Queue. "Our shared values of innovation and design led product make Atom the perfect partner."

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets changes the way people go to the movies with its social movie ticketing app and website. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and others, Atom Tickets is enabled on more than 25,000 screens across the U.S. and CA. The platform's innovative marketing solutions help studios and exhibitors maximize theater attendance.

About Queue

Queue is the easiest and most fun way to track your movies and shows, discover new things to watch, and share what you're watching with your friends. Whether you're watching alone, with a friend, or planning movie night with someone special, let Queue be your ultimate companion to what you're watching.

Media Contact:

Michael Amouyal

[email protected]

SOURCE Atom Tickets