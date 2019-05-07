Atom Tickets Signs Megaplex Theatres as First Exhibitor to Use Custom Movie Subscription Service

"We received an overwhelming amount of support for this service when we announced it back in March and we're thrilled to have our first partner onboard and live with a new movie subscription service," said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. "We're proud to be the only platform that can offer this service and technology to exhibitors as an innovative way to buy movie tickets that we believe will ultimately enhance the relationship between moviegoers and their preferred theaters."

"Megaplex was among the first exhibitors to partner with Atom Tickets when it launched its app a couple years back and as part of our ongoing relationship we continuously explore new opportunities to expand the ticketing experience and guest access to entertainment," said Blake Andersen, President of Megaplex Theatres. "Given our long-term relationship with Atom, we trust the platform and team to deliver this exceptional new service for our guests. We know that movie fans are going to love MegaPass."

MegaPass features include premium screening experiences (such as IMAX, D-BOX, Luxury, Laser, and Dolby Atmos), six $1 off "PlusOne" perk tickets on each order, the ability for members to see the same movie more than once, a 15% discount on concessions and waived convenience fees all transactions. Since the service lives in the Atom Tickets app, members also enjoy booking tickets in advance, reserving seats and skipping box office lines for a convenient moviegoing experience. For more details, visit Megaplextheatres.com/megapass.

Last month, Atom introduced Atom Movie Access for exhibitors as a way to build a custom digital movie subscription service with easy booking for its subscribers via the Atom Tickets app. Subscribers can enjoy all the benefits offered by Atom Tickets, including the convenience of: reserving seats in advance of any movie for themselves and their guests; inviting friends via contacts; pre-ordering concessions for quick pick-up at enabled theaters (at participating locations); and quickly checking-in for movies using a mobile device and eliminating the need for paper tickets. On the back-end, Atom manages payment process, customer service support, fraud detection and anti-abuse measures for exhibitors.

About Larry H. Miller's Megaplex Theatres

Megaplex Theatres operates 16 locations across Utah and southern Nevada with a total of 182 screens, including five IMAX screens. Megaplex also operates the only laser projection enabled auditoriums in Utah.

Founded by the late Larry H. Miller, Megaplex Theatres are frequently among the top grossing in the nation and recognized as Utah's favorite movie theatres. In addition, Megaplex Theatres feature regular and large-format movie screens, dinner and a movie gift options, conference and auditorium rental, and an industry-leading guest services team. Megaplex Theatres show times and other group information may be found on the web at www.MegaplexTheatres.com or by calling (801) 304-4545.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing platform. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 22,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The company's advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

