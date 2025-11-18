Atomathic Enables Machines to "See the Invisible" -- Defining New Era in Physical AI-Sensing Technology

AIDAR™ and AISIR™ Platforms Now Commercially Available Across Automotive, Aviation, Defense, Robotics, and Semiconductor Markets

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomathic , formerly Neural Propulsion Systems and a pioneer in physical AI-sensing technology, today announced the commercial availability of its two flagship AI software platforms—AIDAR™ (AI Detection and Ranging) and AISIR™ (AI Signal Intelligence Reasoning)—a breakthrough in enabling physical AI in real-world applications, such as automotive, aviation, defense, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Building on deep expertise in advanced mathematics and signal intelligence, Atomathic's technology bridges the physical and digital worlds, allowing intelligent systems to make smarter, faster, and safer decisions.

In an industry where autonomous decision-making and precision are critical, Atomathic's technology addresses a fundamental problem: the inability of machines to clearly perceive and interpret vital signals. By making the invisible visible, the company provides a crucial "seventh sense," enabling smarter and safer operations across multiple sectors.

"To realize the promise of physical AI, machines must achieve greater autonomy, precision, and real-time decision-making—and Atomathic is defining that future," said Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, Founder and CEO of Atomathic. "We make the invisible visible. Our technology fuses the rigor of mathematics with the power of AI to transform how sensors and machines interact with the world—unlocking capabilities once thought to be theoretical. What can be imagined mathematically can now be realized physically."

Atomathic's AIDAR and AISIR platforms are hardware-agnostic, tested, and actively piloted, allowing new levels of precision and intelligence for sensors that can now "see the invisible." These platforms redefine perception and decision-making at the highest precision level.

The global automotive sensor market alone is on track to 50% to $14.3 billion by 2029, driven by radar image sensors adoption, generating over $4 billion 2029, according to a recent Yole Group report .

Atomathic's approach to physical AI is rooted in hyperdefinition technology, leveraging the Atomic Norm and hyper-efficient computational methods to model the sparsity of physical signals. This first-of-its-kind approach delivers the only option for ultra-high-resolution visualization of signals in real time, ready to deploy across automotive, aviation, defense, robotics, and semiconductor fabrication systems.

Schedule time to see the AIDAR and AISIR at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Atomathic technology was developed by a core team of mathematicians and AI and ML specialists, from Caltech, UCLA, Stanford University, and the Technical University of Munich, who invested the past seven years building the solution.

About Atomathic

Atomathic is a pioneering physical AI-sensing technology company dedicated to transforming how machines perceive and interact with the world. Leveraging deep expertise in advanced mathematics and proprietary AI platforms—including AIDAR for detection and ranging, and AISIR for signal intelligence reasoning—Atomathic powers hyperdefinition solutions that enable sensors and systems to detect, interpret, and visualize ultra-high-resolution signals in real time. The company's technology is hardware-agnostic, actively deployed across sectors such as automotive, aviation, defense, robotics, and semiconductor markets. By pushing the boundaries of what's mathematically possible and rendering the invisible visible, Atomathic plays a critical role in autonomous decision-making and intelligent machines, equipping industries to achieve new heights of safety and precision and participate in the physical AI market now. Atomathic can be found on the Web and LinkedIn.

