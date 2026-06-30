Atombeam's Neurpac Overcomes Historic Compression-Security Trade-Off in TrustFoundry Independent Validation

Rigorous Third-Party Penetration Testing Confirms Zero Critical or High Vulnerabilities, Demonstrating Neurpac's Unique Ability to Resist Known Compression-Based Attacks

MORAGA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam, an AI technology company that enables organizations to exponentially increase the available bandwidth of their existing infrastructure with software alone, today announced the successful completion of an application penetration test conducted by T rustFoundry, a respected independent cybersecurity firm. The assessment found zero Critical or High severity vulnerabilities in Atombeam's Neurpac VPN Tunnel application, providing independent, third-party validation of the technology's strong security posture.

TrustFoundry's assessment covered Neurpac's REST, WebSocket, and Codebook Distribution APIs, alongside extensive cryptographic testing of its compaction layer. Specifically, the engineers tested Neurpac's susceptibility to compression oracle attacks, a notorious class of exploits that easily compromise traditional compression-plus-encryption systems. Because Neurpac transforms data against a shared reference model rather than transmitting raw data, it eliminates the attack surface these exploits rely on. TrustFoundry confirmed that Neurpac successfully resisted all attack vectors, with all minor findings classified strictly as Low or Informational.

The results carry particular weight for an industry that has long accepted a fundamental limitation: data can be compressed, or it can be encrypted; but doing both at the same time creates well-known cryptographic vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit. For small data streams generated by IoT sensors and connected machines, the tradeoff has been even more unforgiving, as packets are often too small to encrypt at all. Neurpac rewrites the rules by replacing standard compression with a pre-trained "Codebook" system. By instantly translating raw bit streams into tiny, randomized "Codewords," it ensures that the transmitted data looks like pure noise to outside attackers. TrustFoundry's independent testing now confirms what that architectural difference means in practice: Neurpac withstood every compression-based attack the firm employed, demonstrating for the first time that data can be made simultaneously smaller and more secure without compromise.

"For years, the industry accepted that you couldn't have both — you could make data smaller, or you could make it secure, but not both at the same time. That was especially true for the small data packets that IoT and machine systems generate constantly at the tactical edge. TrustFoundry put Neurpac through the exact same stress tests that routinely break conventional compression-plus-encryption systems, and Neurpac succeeded," said Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "In the defense and national security sectors, vendor claims mean nothing without independent verification. Our customers demand absolute certainty before deploying technology to the tactical edge, and these results deliver exactly that."

Atombeam is actively leveraging these findings to engage defense and intelligence customers who require independently verified security assurances. This validation builds on the company's accelerating momentum in the sector, which includes a recent expanded contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency and a joint DARPA proposal with Energration LLC to advance Neurpac-16, a concept for mission-ready data movement in constrained tactical edge environments.

About Atombeam

Atombeam is an AI technology company that uses AI to overcome the infrastructure challenges exacerbated by the stateless nature of Large Language Models (LLMs) and the dramatic growth of connected machines. The company's Neurpac solution enables organizations to shrink the size of all data — including file, block, SCADA, and video — by 75%. Neurpac also increases available bandwidth by up to 9x, strengthens security, and radically decreases latency with a software-only solution that can be deployed in existing stacks in minutes. Enterprises gain the ability to do more with, and extend the life of, legacy infrastructure while simultaneously improving the performance of state-of-the-art wired, cellular, and satellite networks. Atombeam is also developing the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new AI architecture that supports continuous learning with real memory, delivering the understanding required for in-the-moment decision making in a solution light enough for chips and devices. For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Richardson

Guyer Group for Atombeam

P: (781) 996-1866

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SOURCE Atombeam