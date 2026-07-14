Atombeam Appoints Cody Martinson President of Neurpac Division

Martinson Will Lead Atombeam's Aggressive Growth Plans for Neurpac, its AI-powered Software Solution Designed to Address the Infrastructure Challenges of the AI Era

MORAGA, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam, an AI technology company that enables organizations to exponentially increase the available bandwidth of their existing infrastructure with software alone, today announced the appointment of veteran executive leader Cody Martinson as president of the company's growing Neurpac division. Martinson will oversee all operations of the division, which includes engineering, product marketing and sales.

"Cody has a proven track record of bringing true innovation to emerging technology markets," said Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "The demand for real-time data transmission across constrained networks — among them satellite links, cellular connections, and legacy industrial infrastructure — is accelerating faster than traditional solutions can keep up. Cody understands this problem deeply, and he understands why Neurpac is uniquely positioned to solve it."

Powered by AI that encodes and decodes patterns within data in milliseconds, Neurpac enables compaction that makes all data far smaller, searchable, inherently secure, always accessible and lightweight for real-time exchanges. Neurpac decreases the size of data by 75% and enables any connection to process exponentially more of it, with available bandwidth on any wired or wireless network – including cellular and satellite – increasing by a factor of 4x or more.

Neurpac can be deployed in any environment or existing stack with no new hardware in mere minutes, and works with any kind of data, including block, file, video, and SCADA. Neurpac is proven in use with financial services companies, the U.S. military and in other high-demand environments where enterprises require mission-critical data to move unimpeded in any direction even on bandwidth-constrained environments. Neurpac also enables data centers to achieve exceptional efficiency gains and is ideally suited for large-scale database transfers.

"Neurpac reflects the innovation of people like James Luciani, senior vice president of engineering at Atombeam. Previously, Jim helped found and led engineering for Akamai's Emerging Mobile Business Unit, where he architected products that dramatically improved Quality of Experience (QoE) for mobile customers and powered in-vehicle content delivery, from firmware updates to entertainment systems. Before that, he led next-generation switching and routing product development at Ericsson, taking their internally developed family of routing products from concept through deployment," said Martinson. "Technological milestones often require a corresponding infrastructure transformation, but what we are seeing today is unprecedented because of the sheer computing power AI requires, and its impact on existing networks, systems, and data centers. With Neurpac, businesses have an alternative to the monumental capital expenditures required to build out their infrastructure for AI and other burgeoning data and bandwidth-heavy workloads."

Martinson brings nearly two decades of senior leadership experience to Atombeam's Neurpac division. Before joining Atombeam he was the president, director at Telleqt, a global AI software company that specializes in enabling businesses to use predictive models to derive more value from their data. Prior to that, Martinson served as president of Artacle after serving as the CEO of DANATEQ, the provider of a self-learning cognitive analytics platform. He received his bachelor's from Northwood University.

About Atombeam

Atombeam is an AI technology company that uses AI to overcome the infrastructure challenges exacerbated by the stateless nature of Large Language Models (LLMs) and the dramatic growth of connected machines. The company's Neurpac solution enables organizations to shrink the size of all data, including file, block, SCADA and video by 75%. Neurpac also increases available bandwidth by up to 9x, strengthens security, and radically decreases latency with a software-only solution that can be deployed in existing stacks in just minutes. Enterprises gain the ability to do more with, and extend the life of, legacy infrastructure while simultaneously improving the performance of state-of-the-art wired, cellular and satellite networks. Atombeam is also developing the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new AI architecture that supports continuous learning with real memory, delivering the understanding required for in-the-moment decision making in a solution light enough for chips and devices. For more information, visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ken Phillips

Guyer Group for Atombeam

P: 781-996-1866

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Atombeam