Energration and Atombeam Submit DARPA Proposal to Advance Mission-Ready Tactical Data Movement

Neurpac-16 concept aims to strengthen resilient communications for defense edge environments — from drones and robotics, to Link 16-adjacent mission workflows

MORAGA, Calif. and RICHLAND, Wash., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam, an AI technology company that enables organizations to exponentially increase the available bandwidth of their existing infrastructure with software alone, and Energration LLC, a federal program management and project controls firm serving the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration, today announced the submission of a joint proposal to the DARPA Defense Sciences Office (DSO) Office-wide Broad Agency Announcement. The proposal advances Neurpac-16, a concept focused on mission-ready data movement for constrained tactical environments.

The submission addresses a practical challenge that matters to warfighters: moving the right data with speed, efficiency, and resilience when bandwidth limits, latency, contested communications, and edge computing constraints can determine operational effectiveness.

At the core of the concept is Atombeam's Neurpac technology, which compacts structured data to reduce its size in motion. The Neurpac-16 framing creates a natural nexus with Link 16 — the tactical data network used by the U.S., NATO, and allied forces to share time-sensitive battlefield information — extending the value of a proven system into an era of proliferating sensors and connected machines.

Energration brings to the team more than a century of combined federal delivery experience across the National Security Complex, pairing disciplined program execution with emerging AI-enabled tools. Together, the companies see the effort as part of modernizing the data backbone that U.S. and allied warfighters depend on in increasingly data-intensive operating environments.

"We are excited to work with the Atombeam team to enhance the performance of critical communications technologies for the modern era — helping warfighters, drones, robotics, and mission systems move information more effectively when it matters most," said Arnie Whipple, President and CEO of Energration LLC.

"Data superiority is central to warfighting," said Rear Admiral (Ret.) C.D. "Boris" Becker, former Commander of the Naval Information Warfare Command and Program Executive Officer for C4I & Space, and a member of Atombeam's board. "We see Neurpac as a force multiplier in today's battlespace, where the ability to move data quickly, effectively, and securely provides significant strategic and tactical advantage."

"Link 16 is a valuable legacy system," added Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam, and a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer. "With Neurpac-16, we look forward to showing how warfighters can fully utilize its capabilities alongside modern systems that include more sensors and more connected machines than ever before. Doing this with Energration — a proven provider with an exceptional track record — is a tremendous opportunity."

About Energration LLC

Energration LLC provides project controls, program management, estimating, claims support, federal capture support, and AI-enabled tool development for DOE, NNSA, national laboratory, nuclear facility, and environmental management missions. The company's team holds more than 120 combined years of direct experience across DOE capital projects at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, the Hanford Site, Rocky Flats Plant, Savannah River Site, the Portsmouth D&D Project, and the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. Energration has earned 36 competitive federal prime contract awards and demonstrated delivery at every AACE classification level (Class 5 through Class 1) and every DOE Critical Decision gate (CD-0 through CD-4). Online at energration.com.

About Atombeam

Atombeam is an AI technology company that uses AI to overcome the infrastructure challenges exacerbated by the stateless nature of Large Language Models (LLMs) and the dramatic growth of connected machines. The company's Neurpac solution enables organizations to shrink the size of all data — including file, block, SCADA, and video — by 75%. Neurpac also increases available bandwidth by up to 9x, strengthens security, and radically decreases latency with a software-only solution that can be deployed in existing stacks in minutes. Enterprises gain the ability to do more with, and extend the life of, legacy infrastructure while simultaneously improving the performance of state-of-the-art wired, cellular, and satellite networks. For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Ken Phillips

Guyer Group for Atombeam

P: 781-996-1866

E: [email protected]

Arnold A. Whipple

President & CEO, Energration LLC

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Atombeam