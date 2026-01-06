AtomForm Unveils the Palette 300 at CES 2026: A Lightning-Quick, Multi-Material 12-Nozzle Color 3D Printer for the Next Era of Creative Making

Breakthrough system delivers true multi-color, multi-material printing with ultra-efficient swaps, near-zero waste, and AI-guided precision

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomForm today officially unveils the Palette 300 at CES 2026, marking a major leap forward in consumer and professional 3D printing that transforms imagination into vivid, tangible reality. Built on a sophisticated architecture featuring 12 intelligent nozzles, advanced multi-material capability, and lightning-quick swaps that reduce waste by up to 90%, the Palette 300 redefines what creators can expect from desktop fabrication.

Capable of combining up to 36 colors and 12 materials in a single job, the Palette 300 empowers makers, designers, engineers, educators, and hobbyists to produce rich, vibrant, multi-material, professional-grade results at exceptional speed—without the usual trade-offs of time, waste, or precision. As part of the MOVA Group of companies, AtomForm will be showing Palette 300 at the MOVA Booths [ LVCC, North Hall #10315 & Venetian Expo, Halls A-D #52968 ] throughout CES 2026.

12 Nozzles, Endless Possibilities

Most 3D printers limit creators to just one or two colors at a time. With 12 dedicated nozzles, the Palette 300 unlocks the freedom to combine up to 36 colors and 12 materials in a single print, bringing even the most intricate designs vividly to life. Whether blending flexible and rigid components in one model or adding realistic finishes without the need for post-processing or paint, the Palette 300 empowers prints that are as bold and expressive as the imagination behind them.

At the heart of the system is AtomForm's breakthrough OmniElement™ Automatic Nozzle Swapping System, which optimizes color and material transitions with exceptional efficiency.

Unlike conventional multi-head printers, the Palette 300 maintains ±0.02mm precision, cuts filament waste by up to 90%, and dramatically reduces swap times to keep prints moving smoothly and continuously. With the Palette 300, complex creations become simple. Intricate, multi-color, multi-material models come together in a fraction of the time, reducing long waits and delivering a much smoother creative process.

Precision Powered by AI

Behind the scenes, the Palette 300 uses 50+ smart sensors and 4 AI-powered cameras to monitor every detail of the printing process. From automatically calibrating nozzle alignment to detecting tiny defects before they ruin a project, the printer works like a silent assistant, giving users ±0.02mm precision and peace of mind that every print will succeed the first time.

Engineered for Everyday Creative Spaces

Despite its sophistication, its ultra-quiet ≤48dB operation and built-in air purification for comfort and safety, means the Palette 300 is equally suitable for home studios, classrooms, and shared workspaces. Even at scale, it integrates with up to six AtomForm RFD-6 Filament Boxes, supporting 36 spools in total, each equipped with advanced, independent drying technology that works continuously, even while printing. Together, they create a complete, reliable ecosystem for advanced multi-material printing. Key performance highlights of the AtomForm Palette 300 include:

12 Auto-Swapping Nozzles - Independent, filament-dedicated nozzles eliminate reloading and purging, improve stability, and maintain pristine surface quality.

Independent, filament-dedicated nozzles eliminate reloading and purging, improve stability, and maintain pristine surface quality. Up to 36 Colors & 12 Materials in a Single Print - A new level of flexibility for personalization, prototyping, and artistic creation.

A new level of flexibility for personalization, prototyping, and artistic creation. OmniElement™ & ReadyPrint™ Swap Technology - Reduces filament waste by up to 90% and makes swap transitions exceptionally smooth and fast.

Reduces filament waste by up to 90% and makes swap transitions exceptionally smooth and fast. 800 mm/s Maximum Print Speed & 25,000 mm/s² Acceleration - Industrial-tier acceleration and throughput in a consumer-ready package.

Industrial-tier acceleration and throughput in a consumer-ready package. Large 300×300×300mm Build Volume - Big ideas, multi-part assemblies, and batching made simple.

Big ideas, multi-part assemblies, and batching made simple. 50 Sensors & 4 AI Cameras - Intelligent oversight that dramatically increases first-time success rates.

Intelligent oversight that dramatically increases first-time success rates. ≤48 dB Quiet Operation with Air Filtration - Ideal for home, school, and office environments.

"The Palette 300 isn't about incremental improvement, it's about removing the long-standing barriers of multi-color, multi-material 3D printing," said Jagger Shang, Head of Product at AtomForm. "We built a platform where creators don't have to choose between detail, color, material diversity, or speed. With 12 nozzles, intelligent filament management, and AI precision, they can finally have it all."

"Whether you're making full-color gifts, classroom models, product prototypes, or detailed artistic pieces, the Palette 300 puts professional-grade creation directly in people's hands," Shang continued. "This is about unlocking creativity at lightning speed—and doing it without compromise."

Availability

The AtomForm Palette 300 will be commercially available in early Q2 2026.

Early discounts will be available during the Kickstarter pre-order campaign launching in early Q1 2026. For more information, visit AtomForm.Tech

About AtomForm

Founded in 2023, AtomForm is a global technology company dedicated to breaking down the barriers between imagination and creation. Combining deep expertise in smart hardware engineering with a passion for design and innovation, AtomForm develops next-generation creative tools that empower users to bring bold ideas to life. From home studios to classrooms and workshops, AtomForm's mission is to make advanced fabrication technology accessible, intelligent, and inspiring for everyone. The company's debut product, the Palette 300, is the world's first smart 12-nozzle 3D printer, ushering in a new era of multi-color, multi-material, waste-reducing printing. For more information, visit AtomForm.tech.

*All data is provided by Atomform LAB and may vary depending on testing conditions. AtomFom reserves the right of final interpretation.

SOURCE Atomform