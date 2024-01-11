Atomic-6 Announces Successful Closing of First and Second Funding Rounds, Garnering Over $9 Million in Total Capital

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic-6, a leading innovator in advanced composite manufacturing for Aerospace, Ballistic, and Hypersonic applications, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first two funding rounds. With an infusion of dilutive funding ($4.95M) and non-dilutive Small Business Innovation Research contracts ($4.24M) awarded by the United States Air Force and Space Force, the company has secured a total of $9.2M to further its innovative pursuits.

This funding opportunity has attracted a roster of notable investors who recognize the potential in Atomic-6's transformative approach. They include IronGate Capital Advisors, Starburst Aerospace, Jim Hunt-founder of Lavrock Ventures, and Garrett Langley-founder of Flock Safety. Additionally, a group of distinguished retired military leaders and former government officials have invested, including USAF Retired Major Generals Douglas Raaberg and Stephen Sargeant, USAF Retired Brigadier General Carl Buhler, USAFR Lieutenant Colonel Michael Kunkler, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Van Hipp, and Honorable Tidal W. (Ty) McCoy the former USAF Acting Secretary, current Chairman of the Space Transportation Association and Vice Chairman of the Cyber, Space, & Intelligence Association.

Atomic-6's commitment to innovation has been recognized through a series of prestigious SBIR/STTR contracts, and by its selection for two elite startup accelerator programs. The SBIR/STTR contracts include projects that range from testing next-generation composites for hypersonic applications to developing lightweight Micrometeorite and Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection systems – technology critical to future space missions. Furthermore, Atomic-6 has successfully completed the Starburst Aerospace and Creative Destruction Lab-Space Stream startup accelerator programs. The company is also pushing boundaries by developing a deployable collapsible tubular mast boom for various applications, such as solar arrays on the International Space Station or bases on the Moon and Mars, as well as bulkheads for high-performance aircraft such as the Group 5 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) for the United States Air Force.

The funding will bolster the company's ability to build upon these advancements and further its commitment to delivering superior aerospace and defense solutions.

Atomic-6 CEO, Trevor Smith, said, "We are grateful for the support from our investors, commercial customers, and the US Department of Defense. Our work is critical to furthering human space exploration and to increasing National Security. We are thrilled to continue our mission of advancing composite technologies. This funding validates the hard work of our team and will fuel our ongoing efforts to shape the future of the industry."

About Atomic-6

At Atomic-6, we leverage a proprietary manufacturing process that optimizes fiber-to-resin ratios, significantly reduces porosity, and expedites production cycle times. This process is not limited to a single type of fiber or resin; it extends across a broad spectrum of available materials. What sets us apart is our capability to custom-engineer not just the material systems but also the tooling and processing methods, tailored specifically to the multifaceted requirements of the aerospace, hypersonics, and ballistics industries. By doing so, we can meet the unique and often complex demands of our customers, offering a level of customization that goes beyond typical industry standards.

