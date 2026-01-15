Atomic-6 Space Armor® Tiles Selected for MMOD Protection on Portal Space Systems Spacecraft

Next-generation debris shielding to fly aboard SpaceX Transporter-18 mission

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic-6 , a leading manufacturer of advanced mobility composites, today announced that Portal Space Systems has selected Space Armor® tiles as the primary Micrometeoroid and Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection system for its upcoming spacecraft. The tiles will be installed prior to integration on SpaceX's Transporter-18 Rideshare mission, scheduled to launch in October 2026 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission marks the first operational orbital deployment of Space Armor® tiles, validating the technology for broader commercial and national security applications.

Key Facts

Customer: Portal Space Systems

Product: Atomic-6 Space Armor® tiles

Application: Primary MMOD protection for critical spacecraft systems

Launch Vehicle: Falcon 9

October 2026 Deployment Purpose: On-orbit performance evaluation, installation validation, and integration best practices

Portal has purchased newly announced Space Armor® tiles to protect mission-critical systems from potentially mission-ending debris strikes. During the flight, Portal will evaluate installation procedures, assess on-orbit performance, and establish best practices for integrating Space Armor® technology across future spacecraft designs.

"Portal is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in orbit, and they need protection that keeps up with their ambitions," said Atomic-6 CEO, Trevor Smith . "These flights move Space Armor® tiles from operational testing to real commercial use, and they demonstrate how quickly the industry can adopt better ways to survive in the harshest, most debris-filled operating environment while simultaneously helping to reduce the risk of Kessler syndrome."

The demonstration mission represents the first orbital validation of Space Armor® tiles' resilience under real operational conditions.

"Our customers rely on Portal spacecraft to remain maneuverable over extended mission timelines," said Jeff Thornburg, CEO of Portal Space Systems. "That means protecting critical systems in a way that supports, rather than limits, on-orbit performance. By incorporating Atomic-6's Space Armor® tiles into our spacecraft, we're expanding our ability to offer customers sustained maneuverability and longer operational time on orbit. We're pleased to have Atomic-6 as part of the Starburst-1 mission."

Why MMOD Protection Matters

Spacecraft routinely encounter millions of untrackable debris particles traveling faster than 7 kilometers per second (16,000 mph)—a speed that would carry an aircraft from Los Angeles to New York City in just nine minutes. Even millimeter-scale debris can puncture fuel tanks, destroy batteries, or disable spacecraft electronics.

Traditional MMOD mitigation systems, such as metallic Whipple shields, add mass, block RF signals, and often create additional debris upon impact.

About Space Armor® Tiles

Space Armor® tiles are:

Fragmentation resistant, stopping debris without creating harmful secondary ejecta

Lighter and thinner than traditional Whipple shields

RF permeable, enabling mission-critical communications

Easy to install, supporting scalable spacecraft architectures

In this side-by-side demonstration against aluminum , Space Armor® tiles successfully stopped a projectile traveling faster than 7 km/s while producing virtually no secondary debris. Comparable aluminum shielding generated fragments larger than the original projectile, increasing risk to both the spacecraft and surrounding orbital assets.

Scalable Protection Options

Space Armor® tiles come in two configurations, each offered in RF-permeable or RF-blocking variants:

Space Armor® Lite:

Withstands impacts up to 3 mm, covering all untrackable debris and more than 90% of LEO debris.

Space Armor® Max:

Withstands impacts up to 12.5 mm and is rated for human space station protection.

Both configurations minimize shielding mass, stowage volume, post-impact ejecta, and overall mission risk.

Availability

Space Armor® lite tiles are available now , and Atomic-6 is currently accepting requests for quotes.

With the upcoming Portal mission, Atomic-6 continues to expand its portfolio of advanced technologies, including the Light Wing TM solar array to deliver next-generation power and protection solutions for military, government, and commercial operators.

About Atomic-6

Atomic-6 designs, engineers, and manufactures advanced composite materials for aerospace, hypersonics, and defense applications. The company's proprietary manufacturing process optimizes fiber-to-resin ratios, reduces porosity, and accelerates production cycle times. Learn more at atomic-6.com .

About Portal Space Systems

Portal Space Systems is a next-generation spacecraft company building highly maneuverable, reconfigurable spacecraft for defense, civil, and commercial missions. Its Starburst and Supernova vehicles operate across and between orbital regimes, delivering responsive on-orbit mobility. Portal emerged from stealth in 2024, earned STRATFI support, raised one of the largest publicly announced seed rounds in the sector, and was named a Via Satellite "Top 10 Startup to Watch."

Media Contacts

Mike Petchenik

[email protected]

404-345-1358

Scott Merritt

[email protected]

770-778-4786

SOURCE Atomic-6