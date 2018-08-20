Atomic Capital Names Peter Lyons, Formerly of the World Economic Forum, as Chief Innovation Officer

In his new role, Lyons will drive business development and product innovation as part of Atomic's customer-focused vision and strategy. Lyons previously held the position of Partnership Development Lead at the World Economic Forum.

"Atomic Capital is proud to welcome Peter to the team," said Atomic Capital CEO Alexander Blum. "Peter is innovative, flexible, and resourceful and is motivated by a fundamental desire to understand and improve the world he lives in," Blum continued. "His experience working at the highest levels of government and industry has provided Peter with an intimate view of the interplay between capital, policy, and technology, and importantly, how it can be transformed for the better. Peter truly embodies Atomic's core values of excellence, boldness, and passion. This is just the start!"

Lyons brings with him over a decade of experience building strategic partnerships between technology companies, governments, and private investors. He began his career as an equity analyst on Wall Street advising hedge funds and institutional investors on telecom, media, and technology sectors. Lyons is also a FINRA Series 7 and 63 registered representative.

"To solve the existential issues facing society we require a new economic layer more efficient at sourcing, deploying, and administering capital," Lyons said. "I believe that tokenized securities issued on a distributed ledger will develop from a niche alternative asset to the primary solution for issuing, trading, and administering financial assets," he continued. "I am privileged to be joining a team building the actual tools that will shape the future of capital markets. I look forward to helping the next generation of innovators successfully realize their funding, growth, and impact strategies."

About Atomic Capital



Atomic Capital creates transformative technologies for the coming age of blockchain capital markets. We execute on building the precise products that businesses and people need and we do it well. With solid credentials and innovative minds, while operating as FINRA-licensed professionals under an SEC-compliant broker/dealer, we handle the legal and technical wizardry of blockchain capital markets so that organizations can focus on their vision. See the website at www.atomiccapital.io and follow us on Twitter at @Atomic_Capital and on Telegram at @Atomic Capital.

