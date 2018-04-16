Atomic Fund Introduces a Crypto Fund that anyone can invest

Built on the principles of simplicity, complete security and real-time financial reporting, the Atomic Fund is a multi-strategy bitcoin fund using arbitrage, derivate trading and portfolio investments. With a minimum investment of 0.1 BTC, anyone can participate in cryptocurrency trading and generate returns with optimized investment across several exchanges. The NAV is calculated daily and investors can track live P&L reports and their investment anytime and from anywhere.

As a crypto fund platform, Atomic Fund offers a private wallet for investors to deposit bitcoins while a transaction is registered in the bitcoin blockchain available for check. The Crypto Fund, which stays abreast of all recent technological offerings and trends, carries out a thorough analysis of crypto asset markets and regularly updates its algorithm trading methods to achieve targets and mitigate risks. The Fund offers complete, easy and transparent ways for crypto investors to obtain performance in bitcoin.

"We have been running a digital beta fund since the beginning of February. Our mission is to financially empower people by leveraging this technology. Technology is behind every aspect of our business. Our platform is built to give transparency and compliance to our Investors Network," said Kenzo Tominaga, CEO, Atomic Fund. Investors in Atomic Fund get access to a personalized dashboard, real-time reports, and stay secure all the time as the company uses cybersecurity protocols as cold storage wallets. Every aspect of the platform, from website and email servers to hard drivers, are encrypted.

Backed by over 10 years of financial market experience, fintech and portfolio management for top European banks, Atomic Fund also offers market consulting for those taking their first steps into the cryptocurrency markets. The Fund assists in trading, evolving strategies for investment with a sustainable and data driven approach, and advice on how to store assets and invest the funds.

CONTACT: desk@atomic.fund

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-fund-introduces-a-crypto-fund-that-anyone-can-invest-300629263.html

SOURCE Atomic Fund

Related Links

https://atomic.fund

