Atomic Invest Acquires Groene Hart Financial Diensten to Expand Across Europe

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Invest, the white-labeled investing platform powering fintechs and financial institutions, today announced the acquisition of Groene Hart Financial Diensten, a Netherlands-based MiFID investment firm. The transaction has been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), clearing a key regulatory step and allowing Atomic to scale its platform across Europe.

The acquisition gives Atomic a strong regulatory foothold in the EU and unlocks the ability to offer white-label wealth management, brokerage, and cash-management services to European fintechs and financial institutions. For Atomic's partners, this means faster launches, local compliance built in, and the flexibility to deliver investing and savings products directly inside their own platforms.

"We've seen strong interest from European fintechs and banks in bringing embedded investing and modern cash-management experiences to their customers," said David Dindi, CEO of Atomic Invest. "In the U.S., we power platforms like NerdWallet, Bluevine, and Uphold across investing, savings and cash management use cases. This acquisition enables us to extend the same operating model and product breadth to platforms serving customers in Europe."

Groene Hart Financial Diensten will be fully integrated into Atomic Invest's European operations. The combined company will work closely with partners to offer localized investment and brokerage services, including country-specific tax reporting, support for tax-advantaged account structures, and products tailored to local market needs.

For end users and businesses, this means easier access to advanced wealth-management and cash management services directly through the financial platforms they already use.

About Atomic Invest

Atomic Invest is a leading white-labeled investing platform that enables consumer-facing companies to integrate investing and wealth management into their products quickly and easily. Through Atomic's API and brokerage infrastructure, businesses can launch fully compliant investing experiences – including features like fractional investing, direct indexing, cash management, and global trading – without having to develop in-house regulatory or operational capabilities. Atomic was founded in 2020 by Emma Marriott, Marco Alban-Hildalgo and David Dindi, and its mission is to make wealth-building accessible to every single human being. Backed by top fintech investors, Atomic is headquartered in New York with team members across the globe. For more information, visit www.atomicvest.com.

About Groene Hart Financiële Diensten

Groene Hart Financial Diensten is a Netherlands-based MiFID investment firm headquartered in Mijdrecht, serving both individuals and businesses with integrated financial advice and planning. Founded in 1995 by Marcel van der Schaaf and Sander Cramer van den Bogaart, the firm is regulated by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

