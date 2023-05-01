Atomic layer deposition market size to grow by USD 2,003.37 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The atomic layer deposition market size is set to grow by USD 2,003.37 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027

The high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industry, increasing demand for advanced technologies, and increasing investment in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the easy availability of substitutes is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this atomic layer deposition market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on type, the market growth in the aluminum oxide ALD segment will be significant over the forecast period.



Based on type, the market growth in the aluminum oxide ALD segment will be significant over the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

The demand for energy-efficient products is a key trend in the market.



The demand for energy-efficient products is a key trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

ADEKA Corp., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., Arradiance LLC, ASM International NV, Beneq Oy, CVD Equipment Corp., Denton Vacuum, Dynavac, Encapsulix SAS, Entegris Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., Lam Research Corp., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Oxford Instruments plc, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market.



ADEKA Corp., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., Arradiance LLC, ASM International NV, Beneq Oy, CVD Equipment Corp., Denton Vacuum, Dynavac, Encapsulix SAS, Entegris Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., Lam Research Corp., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Oxford Instruments plc, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries. However, the easy availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market.



The market is driven by the high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries. However, the easy availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market. How big is the APAC market?

APAC will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Aluminum Oxide ALD



Metal ALD



Catalytic ALD



Plasma Enhanced ALD



Others

Application

Memory



Logic Devices



MEMS And Other Semiconductors

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

By type, the market growth in aluminum oxide ALD will be significant over the forecast period. Aluminum oxide ALD exhibits excellent thermal and electrical properties. It is highly resistant to corrosion and is an effective insulator, which is increasing its use in various industrial applications such as semiconductors, energy storage, catalysis, and biomedical devices. The demand for aluminum oxide ALD is expected to increase, with the development of advanced energy storage devices such as batteries and sensors and the increased production of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectronics. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for electronics, semiconductors, and high-performance devices. The region is home to several major economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which are key markets for semiconductors. In addition, the rising demand for miniaturized components and high-performance devices and increased investments in R&D by vendors such as Samsung, TSMC, and SK Hynix are expected to drive the growth of the atomic layer deposition market in APAC during the forecast period.

To learn more about all market segments impacting the future of market research, download a sample report

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The atomic layer deposition market report covers the following areas:

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and world-class market intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global atomic layer deposition market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, medium, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established vendors have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. Small vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. They employ various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product development, and geographic expansion to improve market penetration and meet the changing technological needs of various end-user industries. Due to the moderate number of new entrants, the competition among players is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AIXTRON SE - The company offers atomic layer deposition ALD such as QXP8300 Atomic Layer Deposition ALD mini-batch system suitable for high K oxide films in various advanced memory applications, including 3D structure devices.

- The company offers atomic layer deposition ALD such as QXP8300 Atomic Layer Deposition ALD mini-batch system suitable for high K oxide films in various advanced memory applications, including 3D structure devices. Applied Materials Inc. - The company offers atomic layer deposition through a standalone Applied Olympia ALD system.

- The company offers atomic layer deposition through a standalone Applied Olympia ALD system. Arradiance LLC - The company offers ALD such as GEMStar XT and GEMStar XTP Thermal and PEALD.

- The company offers ALD such as GEMStar XT and GEMStar XTP Thermal and PEALD. ASM International NV - The company offers atomic layer depositions such as Pulsar XP, EmerALD XP, and Synergis.

- The company offers atomic layer depositions such as Pulsar XP, EmerALD XP, and Synergis. ADEKA Corp

Beneq Oy

CVD Equipment Corp.

Denton Vacuum

Dynavac

Encapsulix SAS

Entegris Inc.

Forge Nano Inc.

Kurt J Lesker Co.

Lam Research Corp.

Linde Plc

Merck KGaA

Oxford Instruments plc

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Technavio helps you grow the profit margin - Buy the Report

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by the high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries. The atomic layer deposition (ALD) technique is widely adopted in the semiconductor and electronics industries. Its precise and controlled nature enables the deposition of thin, uniform films with atomic-scale control over thickness and composition, which is crucial in the manufacture of high-performance electronic devices. With the growing trend of miniaturization in the electronics industry, the demand for precise and controlled deposition of thin films has become important. ALD enables the deposition of ultra-thin films with excellent uniformity, which is critical for the manufacture of such devices. Thus, the increasing use of ALD in the semiconductor and electronics industries will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The easy availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market. There are several substitutes that can be used as alternatives to ALD in various end-user applications. For instance, like ALD, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a chemical process that involves the deposition of a film by a reaction of precursor gases. It allows the deposition of films with high purity and uniformity and is less expensive than ALD. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is another technique for depositing thin films by evaporating or sputtering material onto a substrate. PVD is often used in the production of metal coatings and other applications, where high purity is not critical. The easy availability of many such substitutes will challenge the growth of the market.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist atomic layer deposition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the atomic layer deposition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the atomic layer deposition market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atomic layer deposition market vendors

Related Reports:

The physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,255.71 million. The market is segmented by type (sputtering deposition and evaporation deposition), application (microelectronics, medical devices and equipment, solar products, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The thin film encapsulation (TFE) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 140.58 million. The market is segmented by application (OLED display, OLED lighting, and thin-film photovoltaics), technology (organic layers and inorganic layers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Atomic Layer Deposition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,003.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Taiwan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., Arradiance LLC, ASM International NV, Beneq Oy, CVD Equipment Corp., Denton Vacuum, Dynavac, Encapsulix SAS, Entegris Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., Lam Research Corp., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Oxford Instruments plc, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global atomic layer deposition market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global atomic layer deposition market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Aluminum oxide ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aluminum oxide ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aluminum oxide ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aluminum oxide ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aluminum oxide ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Metal ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Metal ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Metal ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Metal ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Metal ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Catalytic ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Catalytic ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Catalytic ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Catalytic ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Catalytic ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Plasma enhanced ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Plasma enhanced ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Plasma enhanced ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Plasma enhanced ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Plasma enhanced ALD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Logic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Logic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Logic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Logic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Logic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 MEMS and other semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on MEMS and other semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on MEMS and other semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on MEMS and other semiconductors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on MEMS and other semiconductors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AIXTRON SE

Exhibit 127: AIXTRON SE - Overview



Exhibit 128: AIXTRON SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: AIXTRON SE - Key offerings

12.4 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 130: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Arradiance LLC

Exhibit 134: Arradiance LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: Arradiance LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Arradiance LLC - Key offerings

12.6 ASM International NV

Exhibit 137: ASM International NV - Overview



Exhibit 138: ASM International NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: ASM International NV - Key offerings

12.7 Beneq Oy

Exhibit 140: Beneq Oy - Overview



Exhibit 141: Beneq Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Beneq Oy - Key offerings

12.8 CVD Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 143: CVD Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: CVD Equipment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: CVD Equipment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: CVD Equipment Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Denton Vacuum

Exhibit 147: Denton Vacuum - Overview



Exhibit 148: Denton Vacuum - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Denton Vacuum - Key news



Exhibit 150: Denton Vacuum - Key offerings

12.10 Forge Nano Inc.

Exhibit 151: Forge Nano Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Forge Nano Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Forge Nano Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Kurt J Lesker Co.

Exhibit 154: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Lam Research Corp.

Exhibit 157: Lam Research Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Lam Research Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Lam Research Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Linde Plc

Exhibit 160: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 161: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 163: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Linde Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Oxford Instruments plc

Exhibit 165: Oxford Instruments plc - Overview



Exhibit 166: Oxford Instruments plc - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Oxford Instruments plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Oxford Instruments plc - Segment focus

12.15 SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Exhibit 169: SENTECH Instruments GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 170: SENTECH Instruments GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: SENTECH Instruments GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Veeco Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 176: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio