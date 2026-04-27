Atomic Mobile Introduces Atomic UsageIQ and Atomic Fusion, Helping MVNOs Reduce Costs and Accelerate Growth

SPRING LAKE, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Mobile, a mobile connectivity and enablement provider for modern MVNOs, today announced the launch of Atomic UsageIQ and Atomic Fusion, two new offerings designed to deliver real‑time data usage visibility and simplify critical back‑office operations across taxation, billing, compliance, and support.

The new products extend Atomic Mobile's platform by addressing two of the most persistent challenges in telecommunications operations: delayed usage insight and operational complexity.

Atomic Fusion & UsageIQ

Atomic UsageIQ Provides Real‑Time Data Usage Visibility and Tools To Optimize Plans

Atomic UsageIQ delivers near real‑time visibility into mobile data consumption, allowing operators to see usage as it occurs rather than relying on delayed or batch‑based reporting. Combined with Atomic Mobile's flexible platform, this gives MVNOs the ability to utilize throttling, predict customer issues before they happen, decrease risk, and offer customized plans to customers to dramatically lower costs.

With Atomic UsageIQ, customers can:

Monitor data usage in near real-time

Reduce exposure to overages and delayed enforcement

Enable automation, alerts, and usage‑based controls

Create customized plans for targeted customer segments

Atomic UsageIQ integrates seamlessly with existing operational workflows and can be deployed independently or in conjunction with Atomic Mobile's additional services.

Click here to learn more about Atomic UsageIQ.

Atomic Fusion Simplifies Billing, Tax, Compliance, and Support

Atomic Fusion is an optional add‑on bundle from Atomic Mobile that manages key operational functions on behalf of customers, including:

Customer Billing

Tax calculation and remittance

Regulatory and compliance reporting

Customer support operations

The bundle is designed for customers seeking a faster time‑to‑market and reduced internal complexity while maintaining confidence in financial accuracy and regulatory compliance.

Addressing Growing Telco Complexity

As telecommunications regulations, taxation requirements, and operational demands continue to evolve, Atomic Mobile developed Atomic UsageIQ and Atomic Fusion to give customers flexibility by supporting both hands‑on operators and those looking to offload operational responsibility.

"Our customers need two things: better intelligence and less friction," said Amanda Herman, at Atomic Mobile. "Atomic UsageIQ helps operators make smarter decisions in real time, while Atomic Fusion removes operational barriers that often slow growth. Together, they help MVNOs scale faster and operate more efficiently."

Availability

Atomic UsageIQ and Atomic Fusion will be available this summer to Atomic Mobile customers, but Atomic has opened the programs for beta with a small group of companies. Both offerings can be added individually and are designed to scale as customer needs evolve.

For more information, visit:

https://www.atomicmobile.com

For Media inquiries: [email protected]

About Atomic Mobile

Atomic Mobile provides mobile connectivity and enablement solutions for MVNOs and Enterprises globally. With a focus on reliability, transparency, and scalability, Atomic Mobile supports customers across network services, usage visibility, billing, compliance, and customer operations.

SOURCE Atomic Mobile