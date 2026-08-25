Atomic Mobile Launches Partner Network to Create New Income Opportunities for Telecom Professionals

New Atomic Partner Network gives experienced telecom, wireless, MVNO and IoT professionals a way to turn industry relationships into recurring revenue opportunities

SPRING LAKE, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Mobile, a telecom technology company providing MVNA, MVNE, IoT and enterprise connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of the Atomic Partner Network, a new program designed to give experienced telecom professionals an opportunity to leverage their industry relationships, introduce qualified business opportunities to Atomic and participate economically in the business they help create.

The program comes at a time when experienced sales professionals, executives, consultants and channel leaders across the telecom industry are navigating career transitions and looking for new ways to put decades of industry experience and relationships to work.

Atomic Mobile CEO and Founder Brian Latchford said the growing number of talented telecom professionals being impacted by layoffs and restructuring across the industry was one of the motivations behind creating the program.

"As I continue to see more and more great talent being laid off across telecom, I keep thinking about what we can do to help," said Latchford. "I can't hire everyone, but Atomic can give experienced people another path to generate income during what can be a very difficult time. These are talented professionals who have spent 10, 20, or 30 years building relationships and learning this industry. That experience doesn't lose its value because their employment situation changed."

Turning Telecom Relationships Into Recurring Revenue Opportunities

The Atomic Partner Network is designed for experienced professionals across wireless, telecom, MVNO, IoT, enterprise mobility, Fixed Wireless Access, MSP services, technology and the telecom channel.

Rather than functioning as a traditional sales organization, the program allows qualified partners to identify opportunities, make introductions and work alongside Atomic at a level appropriate for each relationship.

Partners may identify companies looking to launch an MVNO, migrate from an existing wireless platform, deploy IoT connectivity, implement Fixed Wireless Access, develop an eSIM strategy, add enterprise mobility services or integrate wireless connectivity into an existing product or service.

Atomic then brings its technology, carrier relationships, commercial expertise and operational infrastructure to help develop and execute the opportunity.

"You bring the relationship. Atomic brings the technology, carrier relationships, infrastructure and execution," Latchford said. "We want our partners focused on what they do best: opening doors, building relationships and identifying problems we can solve together."

Qualified partner relationships may include ongoing revenue participation on eligible business, allowing successful relationships to potentially generate income beyond the initial introduction.

Atomic does not publish a standard commission percentage. Commercial structures are determined individually based on the opportunity, services involved and level of partner participation. Qualified prospective partners may execute a Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement before confidential opportunities, pricing or commercial terms are discussed.

Building a Larger Atomic Network

Atomic sees the Partner Network as more than a referral program.

The company's longer-term goal is to create a broad network of experienced telecom professionals who can identify and develop opportunities across multiple segments of the wireless industry.

Potential partners may include former carrier account executives and sales leaders, MVNO and MVNE professionals, IoT and M2M specialists, enterprise mobility consultants, FWA and broadband professionals, telecom channel agents, MSPs, technology consultants and former telecom executives with established industry relationships.

"You don't have to become an Atomic employee to become part of what we're building," Latchford said. "There is an enormous amount of talent and knowledge throughout this industry. If we can bring some of those people together, help create opportunities for them and grow Atomic at the same time, everyone can win."

The structure also gives partners access to a broader set of capabilities than they might typically represent through a single telecom provider.

Atomic's platform supports MVNO enablement, MVNA and MVNE services, IoT connectivity, enterprise mobility, Fixed Wireless Access, eSIM, wireless billing, subscriber management, usage intelligence, APIs and other components required to launch and operate modern connectivity businesses.

An opportunity that begins with IoT connectivity, for example, may eventually expand into enterprise mobility. An enterprise customer may later decide to launch its own wireless brand. An MSP may identify customers requiring FWA, backup connectivity or private-label mobility.

Atomic's goal is to give partners one relationship through which they can pursue opportunities across that broader wireless ecosystem.

An Alternative Path for Experienced Telecom Professionals

The Atomic Partner Network is not a traditional employment program, and participation does not create an employment relationship with Atomic Mobile.

Instead, it provides another potential path for experienced professionals who want to remain active in telecom, build an independent portfolio of opportunities or create income while determining the next stage of their careers.

For some, the relationship may remain an independent partnership. For others, successful collaboration could potentially lead to deeper opportunities with Atomic as the company continues to grow.

"I've been in telecom for a long time, and some of the best people I know in this industry are people I've worked with, competed against or met somewhere along the way," Latchford said. "If someone suddenly finds themselves between roles, I don't want the conversation to simply be, 'Good luck with your job search.' Maybe we can actually build something together."

Atomic is currently accepting applications from experienced telecom and technology professionals interested in joining the network.

"If you know wireless, if you know the people building it and if you know the companies buying it, we should probably know each other," Latchford said.

To learn more or apply to the Atomic Partner Network, visit AtomicMobile.com/partners

About Atomic Mobile

Atomic Mobile is a telecom technology company providing the infrastructure behind the next generation of wireless businesses. Atomic operates as an MVNA and MVNE and provides the carrier connectivity, billing, provisioning, subscriber management, usage intelligence, APIs and operational technology companies need to launch and scale wireless services.

Atomic supports MVNOs, IoT providers, enterprises and connectivity platforms with solutions spanning wireless connectivity, IoT, eSIM, enterprise mobility, Fixed Wireless Access, billing, tax and compliance, usage management and other critical telecom operations.

Atomic Mobile's mission is to defragment telecom by combining deep industry expertise, carrier relationships and modern API-driven technology into a more unified connectivity ecosystem.

For more information, visit AtomicMobile.com.

Media Contact

Atomic Mobile

2407 State Route 71 Unit 856

Spring Lake, NJ 07762

844-428-6642

AtomicMobile.com

SOURCE Atomic Mobile