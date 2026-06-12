Atomic Mobile Supports Connectivity for International Media Covering the FIFA World Cup

SPRING LAKE, N.J., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Mobile announced today that it is providing connectivity services to international media organizations covering the FIFA World Cup through a strategic partnership.

As one of the largest sporting events in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada, Mexico and the United States presents significant operational and logistical challenges. Thousands of personnel, vendors, broadcasters, and support teams must remain connected across multiple countries and venues to ensure seamless coverage and operations throughout the tournament.

The project originated when a partner approached Atomic Mobile with a unique set of connectivity requirements for international media organizations. Beyond wireless service, the engagement required a specialized operational workflow and provisioning process tailored to the needs of journalists, production teams, and support personnel working across borders.

Leveraging its expertise in mobile infrastructure, MVNO enablement, and operational automation, Atomic Mobile designed and implemented a customized solution to meet the project's requirements.

"Major global events like the FIFA World Cup remind us that connectivity is about much more than devices and networks. It's about enabling people to do their jobs wherever they are in the world," said Brian Latchford, Founder and CEO of Atomic Mobile. "When our partner came to us with a unique challenge, our team did what we do best. We listened, adapted, and built a solution around the need. Sometimes the most important plays happen off the field."

About Atomic Mobile

Atomic Mobile is a leading MVNA and MVNE platform provider delivering wireless enablement, OSS/BSS solutions, and connectivity services for MVNOs, enterprises, and global partners. Through innovative technology and operational expertise, Atomic Mobile helps organizations launch, manage, and scale wireless services with speed and flexibility.

Media Contact:

Atomic Mobile

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www.atomicmobile.com

SOURCE Atomic Mobile