Atomic Mobile Unveils Atomic Pulse, The IoT Play that Actually Boosts Your Margins

SPRING LAKE, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing demand for efficient and scalable IoT connectivity solutions, Atomic Mobile today announced the launch of Atomic Pulse, an enterprise-grade platform designed for organizations seeking low-cost, data-only connectivity. This new offering provides seamless data pooling, low-touch activation, and an automated rules engine, enabling businesses to integrate IoT with their mobility solutions or offer them as standalone data services. To learn more about Atomic Pulse and how it can transform your organization's data connectivity, visit https://www.atomicmobile.com/products/pulse.

Introducing Atomic Pulse: Enterprise-Grade IoT Connectivity

Atomic Pulse delivers a comprehensive IoT solution tailored for businesses that require reliable and cost-effective data-only connectivity. Its core features are engineered to simplify management and maximize operational efficiency. The platform allows for flexible data pooling, ensuring that organizations can optimize their usage and control costs effectively. With its low-touch activation process, deploying and managing a large fleet of devices becomes significantly less complex, reducing the administrative burden on IT teams.

"With features like automatic activation and flexible data pooling, Atomic Pulse is designed to help businesses that focus on logistics, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare maximize their margins and streamline operations," said Amanda Herman, VP Product Strategy. "The 'set-it-and-forget-it' automated rules engine enhances efficiency, allowing organizations to focus on innovation while their connectivity needs are seamlessly managed."

Key Differentiators and Benefits

What sets Atomic Pulse apart is its focus on operational simplicity, brand autonomy, and built-in support, making it a distinct choice in the IoT solution landscape.

Instant Deployment: Auto-activate and manage SIMs in bulk.

Auto-activate and manage SIMs in bulk. Flexible Data Pooling: Build plans that maximize your margins.

Build plans that maximize your margins. Automated Rules Engine: Set-it-and-forget-it controls handle usage.

Set-it-and-forget-it controls handle usage. Full Brand Control: Bill and manage customers your way, 100% under your brand.

Bill and manage customers your way, 100% under your brand. Dedicated Support: Comprehensive built-in support from day one through scale.

This new enterprise-grade IoT solution empowers organizations to scale their data-only connectivity needs with confidence, offering a powerful tool for enhancing their mobile offerings or creating new revenue streams. For additional details and technical specifications, please visit https://www.atomicmobile.com/.

Media Contact:

Atomic Mobile

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www.atomicmobile.com

SOURCE Atomic Mobile