Atomic OSSEC Customers Get Easier, Faster Security Value via SaaS Model

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicorp today announced the availability of its Atomic OSSEC security platform through an easy software as a service (SaaS) delivery model. Offering Atomic OSSEC via SaaS provides customers with a number of advantages including fast deployment, expert configuration, and less overall installation and management effort.

Atomic OSSEC comes with over 5,000 file integrity monitoring and intrusion detection rules, so you don't have to write all the rules yourself or configure at the server level and at other endpoints and risk misconfiguration errors. Instead, the user organization gets the full power and turn-it-on-and-let-the-security-technology-work-for-you capabilities of Atomic OSSEC.

SaaS, aka on-demand software or Web hosted software, is a method of software delivery in which software is accessed online through a subscription versus being bought and installed on prem or in the cloud and configured on each computer. In security, SaaS often means security as a service and the SaaS model enables organizations to easily turn on Atomicorp security, including industry leading file integrity monitoring, and rapidly reap the full security benefits.

As the world's most popular open source host-based intrusion detection system, Open Source Security (OSSEC) is a workhorse for tens of thousands of security and DevOps teams. OSSEC brings tremendous power and flexibility but requires some level of expertise. With a dedicated management console, thousands of pre-built OSSEC rules, compliance reporting, and more, Atomic OSSEC and Atomicorp expertise make it easy to deploy, manage, and use OSSEC in any on-premise, cloud, or hybrid environment.

The Atomic OSSEC platform also eliminates agent fatigue. It provides one agent all from the same easy-to-use platform, with a flexible GUI built for a range of roles including security manager and analyst. It's a variety of easy-to-turn-on security capabilities including file integrity monitoring, host-based intrusion detection system (HIDS), log management, continuous vulnerability scanning, active response, MFA, threat intelligence, cloud workload protection, and SIEM, all of which you need to protect your organization and comply with security and privacy requirements.

"Too often the full potential of a solution isn't leveraged because IT teams are small and spread thin across multiple functions," said Michael Shinn, CEO, Atomicorp. "Deploying Atomic OSSEC through the SaaS model removes the difficult responsibility of turning all the features of various security products on and making them work optimally. Upon purchase of Atomic OSSEC as a service, you just have to download the agent to your endpoints and let the system provide the intrusion detection and prevention, keeping your data safe and compliant."

About Atomicorp

Atomicorp was founded in 2015 to solve the critical problem faced by the modern enterprise: i.e., How do you ensure security and compliance when workloads are continuously deployed across multiple cloud and data center environments. We knew the only answer was a lightweight, DevOps-friendly platform that could automate a wide range of functional requirements. We also knew that OSSEC was the ideal foundation on which to build this solution.

Today, we help thousands of customers around the world to meet their most critical security and compliance requirements efficiently and cost effectively.

