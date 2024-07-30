Atomic Spectroscopy Market size is set to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2024-2028, Increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atomic spectroscopy market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.29% during the forecast period. Increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector. However, high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services poses a challenge. Key market players include A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (Atomic absorption, X ray fluorescence, X ray diffraction, and ICP-MS and others), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, Food and beverage testing, Environmental testing, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Manufacturers in the analytical instruments industry are prioritizing the development of compact, portable atomic spectroscopy systems to cater to the growing demand for onsite analysis and monitoring in hard-to-reach locations. These portable instruments, including portable optical emission spectroscopy (OES) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) systems, are essential for material identification and metal sorting in various industries, particularly metal processing and production. The challenges of sample collection and storage, which can lead to potential contamination, are addressed by these portable systems. The global rise in metal production is further fueling the market growth for these portable atomic spectroscopy systems.

Atomic spectroscopy is a key technology in analytical chemistry used to identify and quantify elements in various industries. This market encompasses techniques like Atomic Absorption (AA), Atomic Emission (AE), and X-ray Fluorescence (XRF). These methods detect atoms by interacting with electromagnetic radiation and analyzing spectral lines. XRF, X-ray diffraction, and XRF instruments are trending in the metallurgy sector for metal analysis. Pharmaceutical organizations and forensic labs use AA and Atomic Fluorescence for trace elements in drug products, APIs, raw materials, and intermediates. Biopharmaceutical sector relies on ICP-MS and ICP-OES for safety regulations in biotech companies. Mass analyzers aid in identifying molecules and their components. Instruments like ICP spectrometers and XRF continue to dominate the market.

Market Challenges

Atomic spectroscopy is widely utilized in various industries due to its cost-effective analysis capabilities, particularly in the use of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) systems. However, more advanced techniques like Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) face challenges in adoption due to their high capital and operating costs. These systems require argon gas, cones, nebulizers, and other costly consumables. The capital investment and ongoing expenses for ICP-MS and ICP-OES systems are significantly higher than those for AAS systems. This financial barrier poses a challenge for laboratories and research institutions with limited budgets, particularly in emerging economies like China , India , and Brazil . Despite their superior accuracy and precision, the high costs of these systems limit their adoption. Additionally, portable atomic spectroscopy systems, which offer onsite testing and ease of use, face hindrances due to their high maintenance costs. For instance, repairing a detector can cost up to USD10,000 . These factors contribute to the growth challenges for the atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period.

, , and . Despite their superior accuracy and precision, the high costs of these systems limit their adoption. Additionally, portable atomic spectroscopy systems, which offer onsite testing and ease of use, face hindrances due to their high maintenance costs. For instance, repairing a detector can cost up to . These factors contribute to the growth challenges for the atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period. Atomic spectroscopy is a crucial tool in analytical chemistry for identifying and quantifying elements in various industries. The market for atomic spectroscopy instruments includes applications in drug products and APIs, raw materials, intermediates, and environmental testing. Challenges in this market include complying with stringent regulations in industries like petrochemicals, food safety, and environmental testing. Technologies such as ICP spectrometers (ICP-OES and ICP-MS), atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence, and elemental analyzers are in high demand. Companies like Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific lead the market. Precision agriculture, biotechnology, and remote sensing are emerging applications. Laboratory automation, multi-elemental analysis, and industry partnerships are key trends. Trained professionals and technology advancements continue to drive growth. Our Company Analysis Dashboard provides research analyst access and competitor analysis to help businesses stay informed.

Segment Overview

This atomic spectroscopy market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Atomic absorption

1.2 X ray fluorescence

1.3 X ray diffraction

1.4 ICP-MS and others End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing

2.2 Food and beverage testing

2.3 Environmental testing

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Atomic absorption- Atomic absorption spectroscopy is a method used for quantitative analysis, specifically for detecting or measuring the amount of light absorbed by neutral atoms. This technique is commonly referred to as a metal analysis spectrometer due to its primary function in metal concentration analysis. Industries such as biomonitoring, chemical, food, and pharmaceutical sectors widely use atomic absorption spectrometers for analyzing metal contents in various samples, including medicines, foods and beverages, biological fluids, and specimens. The global atomic absorption market is projected to expand due to the growth of industries like pharmaceuticals and environmental testing, driven by the increasing incidence of diseases and environmental issues like ozone layer depletion. According to Technavio's latest analysis, the atomic absorption segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Atomic spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to identify and quantify elements in various matrices, including drug products, APIs, raw materials, intermediates, and food. It utilizes electromagnetic radiation to excite atoms, leading to the emission or absorption of characteristic spectral lines. This information is then used to determine the concentrations of trace elements. The technology plays a crucial role in industries such as metallurgy and pharmaceuticals, where ensuring the purity and quality of products is essential. Strict regulations and food safety concerns necessitate the use of advanced atomic spectroscopy instruments, such as ICP spectrometers, GFAAS, and mass analyzers, operated by trained professionals. Technologies like atomic fluorescence, atomic absorption, and atomic emission provide isotopic information, adding to the technique's versatility. Agilent Technologies and other key players offer innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of these industries.

Market Research Overview

Atomic spectroscopy is a crucial analytical technique used in various industries and research fields for identifying and quantifying elements in different matrices. This technique utilizes electromagnetic radiation to excite atoms and analyze their spectral responses, providing valuable information on the elements' concentrations and isotopic composition. Applications of atomic spectroscopy span across various sectors, including drug products and APIs, raw materials and intermediates, environmental testing, petrochemicals, academics, laboratories, and more. Technologies such as ICP spectrometers, atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence, X-ray diffraction, ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and elemental analyzers are commonly used for multi-elemental analysis. Industries like metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, forensics, and biotech are major consumers of atomic spectroscopy, driven by stringent regulations, food safety concerns, and the need for precision and accuracy. Companies offering atomic spectroscopy solutions include Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others. This market is expected to grow due to increasing industry partnerships, advancements in technology, and the demand for elemental imaging, precision agriculture, drug safety, and remote sensing applications.

