Atomic Spectroscopy Market to Grow by USD 2.46 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Government Funding for Environmental Testing, AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global atomic spectroscopy market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.29% during the forecast period. Increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector. However, high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services poses a challenge. Key market players include A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2461.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Key companies profiled A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Manufacturers in the analytical instruments industry are prioritizing the development of compact, portable atomic spectroscopy systems to cater to the growing demand for onsite analysis in hard-to-reach locations. These portable products enable end-users in metal processing and production to perform tasks such as material identification and metal sorting effectively. The focus on portable optical emission spectroscopy systems and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectroscopy systems is particularly high due to their ability to provide non-destructive analysis of solid metallic samples quickly. The increasing global metal production further boosts the market potential for these portable atomic spectroscopy systems.

Atomic spectroscopy is a key technology in analytical chemistry, used to identify and measure the concentrations of elements in various samples. This market encompasses techniques like Atomic Absorption (AA), Atomic Emission (AE), and X-ray Fluorescence (XRF). XRF uses X-rays to excite atoms, revealing their spectral lines. AA measures absorption of electromagnetic radiation, while AE detects emitted radiation. Mass analyzers help separate and identify elements. Sectors like Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals, Forensics, Research Labs, Biopharma, and Biotech use atomic spectroscopy. It's crucial for safety regulations, especially in drug products, APIs, raw materials, and intermediates. ICP spectrometers, including ICP-OES and ICP-MS, are popular instruments. XRF, AA, and AE are essential for trace elements analysis. Other techniques like Atomic Fluorescence and Mass Spectrometry complement these methods. This market continues to grow, driven by increasing demand for precise elemental analysis.

Atomic spectroscopy is widely used in various industries due to its cost-effective analysis capabilities, particularly in applications where Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) systems are employed. However, advanced atomic spectroscopy techniques such as Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) face challenges in adoption due to their high capital and operating costs. ICP-MS and ICP-OES systems use argon gas, cones, nebulizers, and other expensive consumables, making them less affordable for laboratories and research institutions with limited budgets. These sophisticated systems have significant capital investments and high running and maintenance costs. The high cost analysis of atomic spectroscopes includes initial capital cost, ongoing running cost, and maintenance and service cost. Although ICP-MS and ICP-OES offer superior accuracy and precision, their high capital and operational expenses limit their adoption. The emergence of compact-sized portable atomic spectroscopy systems has introduced onsite testing capabilities and improved ease of use, but their high maintenance costs hinder their widespread adoption. For instance, the cost of repairing a detector in these systems can reach up to USD10,000 . These factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period.

Atomic spectroscopy is a crucial tool in analytical chemistry for identifying and quantifying elements in various industries. The market for atomic spectroscopy instruments includes applications in drug products and APIs, raw materials, intermediates, and environmental testing. Challenges in this market include complying with environmental regulations and ensuring food safety. Technologies such as ICP spectrometers (ICP-OES and ICP-MS), atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence, and elemental analyzers are commonly used. Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Laboratory automation, multi-elemental analysis, and industry partnerships are driving innovation in this field. Precision agriculture, drug safety, biotechnology, and remote sensing are emerging applications. Stringent regulations and the need for trained professionals require continuous advancements in technology, including GFAAS, isotopic information, and telemetry integration.

1.1 Atomic absorption- Atomic absorption spectroscopy is a quantitative analysis technique used to detect specific light wavelengths absorbed by neutral atoms. This method is commonly referred to as a metal analysis spectrometer due to its primary function in metal concentration analysis. Industries such as biomonitoring, chemical, food, and pharmaceutical sectors utilize atomic absorption spectrometers for analyzing metal concentrations in various samples, including medicines, foods, beverages, and biological fluids. The global atomic absorption market is projected to expand due to the growth of industries like pharmaceuticals and environmental testing, driven by the increasing incidence of diseases and environmental issues. According to Technavio's latest analysis, the atomic absorption segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2022 to 2027, fueled by these factors and the overall growth of the global atomic spectroscopy market.

Atomic spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to identify and quantify elements in various matrices, including drug products, APIs, raw materials, intermediates, and food samples. This technique utilizes the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with atoms to obtain spectral information, which is then used to determine the concentrations of specific elements. In the pharmaceutical industry, atomic spectroscopy plays a crucial role in ensuring the purity and quality of drug products and APIs by detecting trace elements. The food industry also benefits from this technology in addressing food safety concerns and complying with stringent regulations. Trained professionals use instruments such as ICP spectrometers, GFAAS, atomic fluorescence, atomic absorption, and atomic emission, among others, to obtain isotopic information and spectral lines for elemental analysis. The metallurgy sector also heavily relies on atomic spectroscopy for material analysis. Agilent Technologies and other key companies offer advanced atomic spectroscopy instruments and solutions for various industries.

Atomic spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to identify and quantify elements in various matrices, including drug products, APIs, raw materials, intermediates, and environmental samples. This technique utilizes electromagnetic radiation to excite atoms, which then emit spectral lines that are unique to each element. Applications of atomic spectroscopy span across various industries, including the pharmaceutical, metallurgy, petrochemical, and environmental sectors. In laboratories, atomic spectroscopy plays a crucial role in quality control, environmental testing, and research. Technologies such as ICP spectroscopers, atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence, and X-ray diffraction are commonly used. Multi-elemental analysis, isotopic information, and precision agriculture are some of the emerging trends in atomic spectroscopy. Strict regulations and food safety concerns are driving the demand for this technology in various industries. With the help of advanced instruments and trained professionals, atomic spectroscopy provides accurate and reliable elemental information, enabling industries to meet safety regulations and improve product quality.

