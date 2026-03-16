Atomic Wings® Tips Off March Madness® with $16.99 Boneless Wing Deal

Limited-time promotion features 20 boneless wings, a large fry and four dips of choice from March 13 through April 7

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Wings, known for its bold flavors and fresh, never-frozen wings, is tipping off the most exciting weeks in college basketball with a slam-dunk value deal for wing fans. From March 13 through April 7, guests can score 20 boneless wings, four dipping sauces and a large fry for just $16.99 at participating Atomic Wings locations.

The limited-time value promotion lets fans mix and match four wing flavors and four dipping sauces, making it the ultimate game-day meal to share with friends as the action unfolds. Guests can choose from fan-favorite flavors like Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and the brand's popular Thai Chili, or turn up the heat with Atomic Wings' "insane" sauces, including Atomic – a bold, fiery sauce not for the faint of heart–and Nuclear, which delivers an even more intense level of heat for those brave enough to handle it. As part of the promotion, guests can choose up to four craveable dips, such as Atomic Wings' signature Awesome Aioli, Ranch, or Blue Cheese, to dunk their wings in.

When it comes to quality, Atomic Wings doesn't cut corners. The brand serves fresh, never-frozen halal chicken that is all-natural and free of antibiotics and added hormones, delivering 100% white meat wings made fresh to order and paired with a wide variety of signature sauces and rubs.

With unpredictable brackets and dramatic finishes defining the tournament each year, Atomic Wings is inviting fans to "bust your appetite, not your bracket." Of course, with a value-packed deal like this, guests won't have to worry about their hunger going into overtime.

"March is one of the most exciting moments of the year for college sports fans," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "We wanted to create a deal that delivers incredible value while giving fans the freedom to mix and match flavors so every game night is a win."

Available in-store and through the Atomic Wings mobile app, the promotion makes it easy for fans to fuel up for every game, from the opening rounds through the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and championship matchup. Images of the deal are available here. Download the Atomic Wings app and sign up for the rewards program to stay up to date on the latest news, campaigns and special discounts at Atomic Wings.

About Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never-frozen halal chicken that is all-natural and hormone-free. The wings are made to order and hand-tossed in 15 proprietary sauces. Alongside its wings, Atomic Wings offers sandwiches and sides, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

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954-893-9150

SOURCE Atomic Wings