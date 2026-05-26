Atomic Wings® Set to More Than Double in Size with Over 20 New Openings Planned for 2026

New York-born wing brand targets up to 100% growth this year, with major expansion across its home market of New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Wings, the New York-born wing brand known for its fresh, never-frozen wings and bold flavor lineup, is entering a major new phase of growth with over 20 new locations expected to open in 2026. With 24 locations currently open, the brand is on track to nearly double in size in a single year as it focuses on expansion in its core home market of New York and New Jersey while continuing to build its presence in key regional markets.

The planned growth includes five new locations across New York, including two in Brooklyn, two in Queens, and one sports bar concept in Manhattan. In neighboring New Jersey, Atomic Wings expects to open six new locations. The brand is also planning nine additional openings across Texas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio and Illinois, signaling growing demand for the concept well beyond its Northeast roots.

"We're at a pivotal moment as a brand," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "Atomic Wings is looking to skyrocket, and this year we're on pace for up to 100% growth. What makes this especially meaningful is that we're doing it by doubling down on our home market. New York and New Jersey are where our story began, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue building density there while also introducing Atomic Wings to new communities across the country."

Founded in 1989, Atomic Wings has built a loyal following by staying true to its New York roots and differentiating itself in the highly competitive chicken category with fresh, never-frozen, all-natural and hormone-free chicken, made-to-order preparation and a menu built around bold, proprietary flavors. It is also the first-ever halal certified wing company. That combination, along with a flexible development model and growing demand from franchisees, has fueled the brand's rapid momentum.

For Atomic Wings, the upcoming Queens openings are especially personal. One of the new restaurants is planned for Fresh Meadows, a neighborhood with deep ties to the Omar family, where Zak's brother attended high school and participated in ROTC before joining the Army. Another is planned for Maspeth, where Zak grew up.

"These locations mean a lot to our family," Omar added. "Fresh Meadows and Maspeth are not just strategic markets for us — they're personal. There's something really special about bringing the brand into neighborhoods that helped shape who we are. As we grow, we want to do it in a way that feels connected to our roots."

The brand's New Jersey growth is also being driven by strong local operators with deep experience in the Atomic Wings system. Leading that expansion is area developer Moe Moustafa who currently owns the brand's two Brooklyn locations and is helping bring six new restaurants to New Jersey.

"Having the opportunity to grow with Atomic Wings in both Brooklyn and now New Jersey speaks to the strength of the brand and the opportunity we see ahead," said Moe Moustafa, area developer for New Jersey and owner of Atomic Wings' two Brooklyn locations. "The concept resonates because it delivers quality, consistency and bold flavor, and we believe there is tremendous room for growth throughout the region. We're excited to help introduce Atomic Wings to even more guests in markets that are a natural fit for the brand."

While the company's primary focus remains New York and New Jersey, Atomic Wings' broader 2026 pipeline reflects rising national interest in the concept. With eleven additional openings expected across Texas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio and Illinois, the brand is continuing to expand strategically in markets where demand for high-quality chicken concepts remains strong.

As Atomic Wings scales, the company remains focused on sustainable growth, strong franchise partnerships and preserving the authentic brand identity that has powered its success from New York outward.

For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit atomicwings.com/franchising.

About Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never-frozen halal chicken that is natural and hormone-free. The wings are made to order and hand-tossed in 15 proprietary sauces. Alongside its wings, Atomic Wings offers sandwiches and sides, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality.

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Atomic Wings