Atomic Wings® Turns Up the Flavor with New Queso Launch

Created in response to customer demand for cheese fries, the craveable new queso is available as a side, add-on for fries, and atop the new Meltdown Queso Sandwich

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Wings, the New York-born brand known for its fresh, never-frozen wings and unapologetically bold flavor, is bringing even more craveability to the menu with the launch of its new Meltdown Queso. Developed in response to growing customer demand for cheese fries, Atomic Wings took the familiar favorite and gave it a flavor-forward upgrade. Rather than introducing a standard cheese sauce, the brand created a rich, flavorful white queso designed to pair perfectly with its fresh-cut fries, crispy tenders, wings and other menu favorites.

The new Meltdown Queso is available as a side or as an add-on for fresh-cut fries, giving guests a new way to customize their order and level up their Atomic Wings experience. It also comes loaded on the new Meltdown Queso Sandwich, a chicken sandwich topped with queso.

"Our customers were asking for cheese fries, and we knew we could take that idea further," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "This queso gives them the comfort and indulgence they wanted, but with the bold flavor and quality people expect from Atomic Wings. It's the kind of menu addition that fits naturally with how our guests already eat, whether they're dipping, sharing or loading it onto fries."

The launch builds on Atomic Wings' continued focus on menu innovation and craveable add-ons that enhance the guest experience. While the brand is known for its hand-tossed wings and signature sauces, the new queso reflects a broader effort to create versatile menu items that can drive both snackable occasions and full-meal customization.

The Meltdown Queso is expected to remain on the menu permanently and launches May 13 at participating Atomic Wings locations.

Images of the new Queso can be downloaded here.

About Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 15 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

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954-893-9150

SOURCE Atomic Wings