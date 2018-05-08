Atomic X Enters the AI Marketplace to Help Companies Scale with Intelligent Chatbots and AI Solutions

Based on a proprietary blend of state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and human-curated language sets, Rufus blurs the lines between person and machine by applying AI techniques to conversations and text data for the marketing and customer service industries. By uniting next generation AI technology with a unique interface design, Rufus turns a website into an engaging customer conversation for both SMEs and large enterprises, providing users with an advantage over traditional chat systems, which require operators to handle most incoming requests.

"Chatbots on the market today are based on fixed language responses and pattern matching, so the closest thing you see to emotional responses comes through creative fixed language responses," said Eric Moller, CTO of Atomic X. "What differentiates Rufus, is the creativity of our language sets and our willingness to take risks with our responses in order to create a more human-like connection. Applying AI to text and conversational systems is a very difficult problem— there's so much collective human experience embedded into our language, but in beta testing we witnessed an incredibly higher level of user engagement that blurs the lines of perception between humans and machines — something we are excited to be the first to do."

Investments in machine learning are growing at an unprecedented pace— 80% of marketers and sales executives plan to use chatbots by 2020. However, what worked yesterday will not measure up today as markets, technologies and people are changing faster than ever. The launch of Atomic X and Rufus come from reimagining the process of engagement to meet the marketplace, preparing the enterprise for an automated future and solving the needs for today's modern-day customer.

"Everything we've built has been with the end user or chat operator in mind," said Dan Cummins, CEO of Atomic X. "The rise of AI and machine learning will impact virtually every business across most industries and many organizations aren't prepared to benefit from the new opportunities available during the next wave of automation. We are thrilled to be applying machine learning to problems that were always impossible to tackle, using traditional computing paradigms, and preparing organizations for the future."

Atomic X and Rufus are helping businesses tap into their AI potential by cleaning up their data-strategy and setting up their technology and business systems in a way that will allow them to capitalize on the data they're generating.

Highlights of Rufus include:

Integrates directly into your existing customer support tracking software

Provides valuable consumer insights by utilizing its integrated conversation and behavior analytics

Offers custom language sets and purposeful personas that match your brand and your targeted audience

Allows for live monitoring of automated bot conversations on desktop or through our app

Proprietary browser control *Patent pending

For more information about Rufus and to set up a free demo, please visit http://rufus.ai/.

About Atomic X

Atomic X is an experiential artificial intelligence (AI) firm and consulting business focused on next-generation chatbots. Comprised of strategists, designers and builders, Atomic X is applying modern AI approaches to the world of customer communication and shaping the future of conversational user experiences.

Their flagship product, Rufus™ is a fast-learning Chatbot that is revolutionizing the way products and services are sold online. Based on a proprietary blend of state-of- the-art machine learning algorithms and human-curated language sets, Rufus blurs the lines between person and machine. For more information please visit https://atomicx.ai/.

Media Contact: North 6th Agency, Inc. (For Atomic X)

212.334.9753, atomicmotion@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-x-enters-the-ai-marketplace-to-help-companies-scale-with-intelligent-chatbots-and-ai-solutions-300644286.html

SOURCE Atomic X

Related Links

https://atomicx.ai

