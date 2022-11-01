AtomicHub Launches Web3 Platform AtomicAds to Serve NFT, Web3 & Crypto Advertisers and Publishers

MUNICH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain gaming & digital collectibles marketplace AtomicHub today announced the launch of AtomicAds.io, a new platform built specifically to connect NFT, Web3 & Crypto advertisers & publishers to relevant audiences at scale. Between AtomicHub.io and its sister media business NFTInsider.io, AtomicAds already reaches 2.3MM+ connected wallets, 630K+ MAU and 26MM+ page views per month. They are now calling for additional publishers and advertisers to join this new, breakthrough advertising ecosystem.

AtomicAds provides a simple, self-service ad platform that offers targeted and effective reach for businesses who want to promote Web3 products, crypto services and NFT collections to targeted audiences at scale. It also allows publishers to list ad inventory such as banner space by website, blockchain, date and time, which advertisers can then book through a robust self-service system. The platform provides rich, data-driven insights in real-time to allow advertisers to optimise campaign and ad management.

"AtomicAds is born out of our own experience as a major publisher in the Web3 space, which can be a complex, time-consuming and frustrating experience," said Jeffrey Haas, Chief Revenue Officer of AtomicHub. "We developed AtomicAds to improve our ability to efficiently offer programmatic advertising on our own sites, and are now offering the platform to others who want to reach our highly-desired audiences."

"From experience, we know how difficult it is for Web3, crypto or NFT services to advertise through traditional social media channels or via Google Ads," said John Nichols, Editor-in-Chief of NFT Insider. "AtomicAds solves that by offering advertisers & publishers a reliable, effective method of reaching a dedicated, Web3-friendly audience."

AtomicAds will adhere to industry best-practices and the complex needs of the Web3, crypto and NFT industries, including rigorous know your customer (KYC) requirements which will assure the highest level of privacy - but not anonymity - for both advertisers and publishers. "Ensuring credibility, integrity and quality is paramount to building a sustainable ecosystem where all stakeholders can thrive," added Haas.

About AtomicHub

AtomicHub ( https://www.AtomicHub.io ) is the world's busiest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, a one-stop solution for the creation, sale and trade of blockchain gaming items and digital collectibles, which is already used by millions of loyal users who care deeply about their home on planet Earth. AtomicHub is the largest NFT marketplace on the carbon-neutral WAX blockchain, and the EOS blockchain, and in 2023 will add new dimensions to its universe. Since its launch in 2020, customers of AtomicHub have traded more than USD $560MM in NFTs across more than 23MM secondary market sales.

AtomicHub's parent company pink.gg ( https://www.pink.gg ) also created the AtomicAssets NFT standard, powering more than 300 million digital assets. Pink's goal is to help further the true ownership of digital goods, with its smart contract technology allowing them to build enterprise-level projects that currently facilitate hundreds of thousands of daily transactions for world-renowned brands such as Funko, Hasbro, Mattel, Marvel and more. pink.gg also owns NFT Insider ( https://www.NFTInsider.io ), the number one community-focused media hub for NFTs, and AtomicAds ( https://www.AtomicAds.io ), the newest advertising platform for NFT, Web3 and crypto advertisers and publishers. Pink is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and are active block producers for the WAX and Proton blockchains.

