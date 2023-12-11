AtomicJar to be acquired by Docker, Inc.

News provided by

Investor Advisor Seed Ventures

11 Dec, 2023, 16:29 ET

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IA Seed Ventures (IASV), an early-stage venture firm (www.iasv.co), is excited to announce its first liquidity event since raising its inaugural fund in 2022. The fund's portfolio company, AtomicJar, is set to be acquired by Docker, a leader in software container technologies. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey and validates IASV's early-stage deep tech investment thesis. AtomicJar was IASV's first investment and is now its first exit.

Continue Reading
IA Seed Ventures
IA Seed Ventures

IASV is a seed-stage venture fund spun out of The Batchery, an early-stage accelerator based in Berkeley, California. The Batchery, co-owned by 40 accredited investors, has been a cradle for innovation and entrepreneurial success in the startup community with its unique "Deep Dive" educational program.

Leonid Igolnik, a General Partner at IASV who spearheaded the investment in AtomicJar, remarked, "As an experienced CTO, I recognized the potential in AtomicJar early on. The strength of the team, led by CEO Sergei Egorov, was particularly striking. This acquisition is a testament to our strategy of identifying and nurturing early-stage deep-tech companies in emerging areas."

"The extensive network and deep knowledge of key industry verticals of the Batchery's member network have resulted in a very high-quality portfolio of our inaugural fund," noted Ed Dua, a General Partner at IASV. "The success of AtomicJar is not just a win for IASV but a strong signal for the future of early-stage investments. IASV extends our heartiest congratulations to AtomicJar and Docker on this synergistic marriage. We look forward to supporting AtomicJar and continuing our mission of identifying, investing in, and empowering groundbreaking startups."

SOURCE Investor Advisor Seed Ventures

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.