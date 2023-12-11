AtomicJar to be acquired by Docker, Inc.

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IA Seed Ventures (IASV), an early-stage venture firm (www.iasv.co), is excited to announce its first liquidity event since raising its inaugural fund in 2022. The fund's portfolio company, AtomicJar, is set to be acquired by Docker, a leader in software container technologies. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey and validates IASV's early-stage deep tech investment thesis. AtomicJar was IASV's first investment and is now its first exit.

IASV is a seed-stage venture fund spun out of The Batchery, an early-stage accelerator based in Berkeley, California. The Batchery, co-owned by 40 accredited investors, has been a cradle for innovation and entrepreneurial success in the startup community with its unique "Deep Dive" educational program.

Leonid Igolnik, a General Partner at IASV who spearheaded the investment in AtomicJar, remarked, "As an experienced CTO, I recognized the potential in AtomicJar early on. The strength of the team, led by CEO Sergei Egorov, was particularly striking. This acquisition is a testament to our strategy of identifying and nurturing early-stage deep-tech companies in emerging areas."

"The extensive network and deep knowledge of key industry verticals of the Batchery's member network have resulted in a very high-quality portfolio of our inaugural fund," noted Ed Dua, a General Partner at IASV. "The success of AtomicJar is not just a win for IASV but a strong signal for the future of early-stage investments. IASV extends our heartiest congratulations to AtomicJar and Docker on this synergistic marriage. We look forward to supporting AtomicJar and continuing our mission of identifying, investing in, and empowering groundbreaking startups."

