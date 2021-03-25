Atomicorp Offers Free ModSecurity Rules to Help Organizations Combat Web Attacks

CHANTILLY, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicorp today announced the availability of a free version of its next generation of open-source web application firewall rules, known as Free ModSecurity Rules. The Free ModSecurity Rules offering builds upon the security capabilities in basic ModSecurity and our longer term commitment to delivering open source security solutions.

ModSecurity, sometimes referred to as Modsec, is an open-source web security framework that when combined with rules allows users to build web application firewalls for free. This provides a capability to defend web applications from hackers and malware by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web app and the Internet. The WAF protects against a variety of application layer attacks including cross-site scripting, cookie poisoning, SQL injection and more.

Atomicorp has been writing ModSecurity rules since ModSecurity came out in 2002. No organization has more experience, or a more mature set of ModSecurity rules than Atomicorp. Our new next generation Free ModSecurity Rules from Atomicorp gives you hundreds of web application security rules with a single install, plus:

Advanced threat detection and response tools

Regular updates of detection for new attacks, support for new applications, and other security enhancements

Custom exceptions/acceptance lists

24x7x365 protection

Community support

"Attacks are increasingly moving out to public Internet and cloud connective endpoints, bypassing CDNs and both proxy and cloud based WAFs, and reinforced security is needed for this wide web application playing field where sensitive, private data resides," said Michael Shinn, CEO, Atomicorp. "Our Free ModSecurity Rules, which fuel a virtual-firewall-everywhere spirit at a cost you can afford, helps organizations to more easily block web-based attacks in an increasingly distributed environment."

Learn more and download Free ModSecurity Rules: https://atomicorp.com/free-modsecurity-rules-from-leading-ossec-provider/

