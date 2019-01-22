Atomicorp to Host OSSEC Open Source Security Conference March 20-21, 2019

OSSEC is the world's most popular open source intrusion detection platform for enterprise workloads. While the project is nearly ubiquitous in enterprise datacenters, it has recently gained popularity in public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Its small footprint, multi-platform support, and easy extensibility make it an ideal fit for heterogeneous cloud environments.

This year's OSSEC Conference will focus on practical advice for security and DevOps practitioners who want to extend OSSEC to meet new use cases. Speakers include both contributors to the open source project as well as power users who will share their experiences using OSSEC in large scale production environments. The conference will also feature a hands-on training workshop to enable users at all levels to develop their skills and expertise with OSSEC.

"There is a lot of excitement in the OSSEC community right now around cloud and DevSecOps," said Scott Shinn, OSSEC Community Project Manager and Atomicorp CTO. "We have a great lineup of speakers and practical content at this year's conference. It's going to be a great opportunity to connect with experts and learn new skills and use cases for OSSEC."

The agenda includes:

A keynote address from Daniel Cid , founder of the OSSEC project

, founder of the OSSEC project Managing Multi-cloud Deployments of OSSEC

Visualizing OSSEC Data with Elastic Search and Kibana

OSSEC project futures and roadmap

Cloud workload protection leveraging OSSEC

A full agenda and registration information can be found at https://www.atomicorp.com/ossec-con2019/

Red Hat will serve as the platinum sponsor of the event, joining gold sponsors Fierce Software, Virgil Security, Atomicorp and Hyperqube. The Cyberwire, a cyber security-focused news service, is the media sponsor.

"Open source projects like OSSEC are a critical part of cloud and container security and DevOps processes," said Michael Werner, senior director, Global Software Partner Programs, Red Hat. "We are happy to sponsor the OSSEC Open Source Security Conference to continue advancing dialogue and awareness of these important topics."

About Atomicorp

Building on the power of OSSEC, the world's leading open source intrusion detection platform, Atomicorp shields enterprise workloads from attack -- in the cloud, on-premise, or in hybrid environments. Atomicorp's automated and adaptive approach to workload protection simplifies both security and operations, ensuring that enterprises can move fast without introducing risks. www.atomicorp.com.

