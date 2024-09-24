Atomicwork gets new strategic round led by global enterprise CIOs and CTOs, taking total seed funding to $14M

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork, the leading modern service management platform, today announced the successful closure of a new $3+ million strategic funding. This round was backed by more than 40+ seasoned industry veterans, including global CIOs and CTOs, demonstrating strong confidence in the company's vision and strategic direction.

Atomicwork founders KIran Darisi, Vijay Rayapati, and Parsuram Vijayasankar

As hybrid work reshapes the modern enterprise, efficient IT service management and digital workplace automation have become essential to driving productivity and enhancing employee experience. With Slack and Microsoft Teams at the heart of workplace collaboration, Atomicwork delivers cutting-edge service management solutions directly to end users, simplifying IT operations and empowering businesses to scale faster and operate more efficiently.

Atomicwork has already strengthened its US leadership team with the recent appointments of Lenin Gali as Chief Business Officer and Vandana Rao as Head of Customer Growth, both seasoned leaders with extensive expertise in driving success within the enterprise software industry.



This investment will further accelerate Atomicwork's progress towards investment in enterprise AI agents technology, and fuel its GTM team expansion in the United States over the next 3 years. This strategic round adds established and experienced enterprise IT, business and technology leaders to Atomicwork's advisory board, and strengthens the company's modern service management vision.

Atomicwork's unique approach to enterprise service management has garnered significant attention, leading to a partnership with Microsoft , and now, this substantial backing from industry leaders. In the past year, Atomicwork has also announced its strategic partnership with Enterprise AI company Cohere to strengthen its AI technology .

"We are thrilled to have the support of such an esteemed group of CIOs, CTOs and CXOs", said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork. "This strategic round not only brings us the additional financial resources to support our next 3 years growth but also invaluable expertise from some of the brightest minds in enterprise IT and business technology. We are excited about what the future holds as we continue to innovate and deliver value to our customers," he added.

Abhinav Dhar, former CIO of TransUnion, now an investor in Atomicwork, said, "Today's enterprises are often trapped in a maze of fragmented information, disjointed business applications, and inefficient workflows. This fragmentation isn't just a productivity drain; it stifles collaboration and innovation across the board. In this AI era, it's clear that a modern approach to service management is essential. Atomicwork is pioneering a solution to this challenge, offering a platform that seamlessly unifies these disparate systems in an intuitive and engaging user experience that employees will love. By doing so, it liberates IT teams from the shackles of mundane tasks, allowing them to channel their energies into innovation and drive the strategic success that today's businesses demand."

Avanish Sahai, former ecosystem leader at Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Google Cloud, has also invested in Atomicwork as part of this round. He added, "Atomicwork's AI-driven, user-centric approach to transforming enterprise workflows is exactly what modern businesses need, and I believe in their 'follow the workflow' strategy to build a modern service management platform. And seeing their prior experience, the team clearly knows how to build a successful and scalable company."

Jay Ashok Modh, CEO of Intuitive Cloud, has also partnered with Atomicwork. "As a digital advisor to enterprises, every day we deal with the fragmentation of applications and workflows. At Intuitive Cloud, we are very excited to invest in Atomicwork on this journey and partner with them to deliver a modern service management platform to global businesses," he said.

Rich Waldron, CEO of Tray.ai, has also invested in Atomicwork. He said "At Tray.ai, we've always believed in the power of automation to transform business performance. We're excited to partner with Atomicwork as they redefine enterprise service management , bringing innovation and efficiency to the forefront. Together, we're empowering businesses to streamline processes and unlock new levels of productivity".

Atomicwork's existing investors include Storm Ventures, Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners), Blume Ventures, and Neon Fund. All of them have participated in this new round.

Arun Penmetsa, Partner at Storm Ventures, said, "The lack of a modern and efficient service management solution has severely impacted employee performance and experience across the enterprise. Over the past two years, Atomicwork has built an incredible solution to address this pain point. It has been exciting to see the demand and adoption the product has seen from customers and IT leaders and we are thrilled to continue backing the team in this new round of financing."

Pranay Desai, Managing Director at Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners), said, "We are delighted to support Atomicwork in this new strategic round. The company's innovative AI-powered service management is transforming how enterprises operate, driving efficiency, and enhancing user experiences. With their remarkable traction among global CIOs, CTOs, and industry leaders, Atomicwork is well-positioned to lead the next wave of AI innovation in enterprise service delivery."

For more information about Atomicwork and its latest developments, please visit atomicwork.com .

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is on a mission to help companies unlock growth by automating enterprise workflows and employee support through our modern service management platform that goes beyond traditional IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions.

The AI-powered modern service management platform seamlessly integrates with existing enterprise applications, internal processes, and business operations to deliver digital workplace automation to help businesses operate faster and scale better in their growth.

