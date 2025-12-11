Atomicwork Releases Its State of AI in IT 2026 Report

AI Adoption Reaches Record High as Trust, ROI, and Maturity Converge

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork, the leading AI native ITSM platform, today released the third edition of its annual State of AI in IT report, produced in collaboration with leading industry analysts ITSM.tools.

Atomicwork announces The State of AI in IT report for 2026

This year's findings show a major shift in how AI is being adopted and scaled across IT organizations. AI has moved beyond early experimentation into a stage defined by measurable business value, higher organizational trust, and greater maturity. With 98 percent of organizations now using AI or piloting initiatives, adoption has reached its highest level since the study began two years ago.

The State of AI in IT 2026 study captures insights from IT leaders, practitioners, and service teams across industries and regions. AI is increasingly embedded in core IT workflows. Three out of four IT professionals now use AI for at least one service management function. Twenty percent of organizations report that they have fully implemented AI across all service teams, including IT, HR, Finance, and Facilities. While the maturity curve resembles last year's trends, more organizations are operating in the advanced stages of AI maturity than ever before.

The data also shows a significant rise in realized value. Eighty two percent of IT professionals say their organization has benefited from AI investments, and 67 percent report positive ROI. The findings point to a reinforcing cycle. Organizations that trust AI tend to invest more intentionally, which drives better outcomes and strengthens trust. Organizations that underinvest often experience weak returns and decreasing confidence. Perceptions of AI benefits have evolved as well. Although cost reduction still matters, respondents now cite productivity gains, improved employee and customer experience, and stronger alignment with business outcomes as the primary benefits. AI has matured from a simple efficiency tool into an enterprise intelligence layer.

"The data shows that AI is no longer a proof of concept. It is delivering measurable business value," said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. "IT organizations that embrace AI are unlocking new levels of productivity, reducing operational bottlenecks, and improving employee experience."

The analysis also identified three core correlations shaping the AI landscape. AI maturity strongly correlates with ROI, with advanced organizations far more likely to see value. ROI strongly influences trust, and organizations that measure outcomes report the highest confidence in AI. The origin of AI initiatives plays a major role. AI initiatives led by IT leadership show the highest success rates, while bottom-up efforts account for more than half of the reduced trust responses due to limited cross functional alignment.

"AI initiatives must start with IT leadership if they are going to scale," said Stephen Mann, Principal Analyst at ITSM.tools and co-author of the report. "Bottom-up projects can be promising, but without organizational alignment they often struggle to gain traction. The 2026 data underscore the need for intentional strategy and governance."

Barriers to AI adoption remain, but there are marked shifts. Respondents cited data privacy and security risks, high implementation costs, and inaccurate or biased outputs as the top challenges. Governance and compliance, last year's top concern, no longer appears in the top three, suggesting growing organizational maturity in responsible AI adoption.

After three years of research, a clear conclusion has emerged. AI in IT has crossed its inflection point. Organizations have moved from asking how AI can help IT to how IT can maximize business impact with AI. The State of AI in IT 2026 report captures this shift and offers guidance for IT leaders planning their 2026 AI strategy.

The full report is available here.

