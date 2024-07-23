Atomicwork Unveils AI-Driven Service Management in Microsoft Teams for Seamless IT Support

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork , a leading AI-powered ITSM platform, has today announced the launch of its new Modern Service Management solution within Microsoft Teams. Utilizing Microsoft's cutting-edge AI capabilities, Atomicwork aims to serve robust ITSM functions to enterprises so they can deliver instant employee support and handle support issues directly from Microsoft Teams without disrupting employees' flow of work.

Atomicwork Unveils AI-Driven Service Management in Microsoft Teams

This solution streamlines the support process for end users, and reduces operational complexity for businesses. Now, with Atomicwork's solution embedded in Teams, employees can access instant support without context-switching across applications and support portals. By automatically handling more than 70% of recurring requests, such as software access, workplace support, and access to enterprise knowledge, this integration accelerates enterprise service management, supercharges employee productivity, and empowers service teams to focus on strategic business initiatives.

Key features of the launch include:

AI Automation for modern IT: Atomicwork's AI assistant, Atom, autonomously tackles end-to-end IT support issues within Microsoft Teams, offering true self-service for employees.

Seamless Business Workflows: Atomicwork's embedded iPaaS platform facilitates effortless integration of business applications and automates enterprise workflows for modern service management.

Enhanced Productivity: Integrated enterprise knowledge and AI search capabilities enable quick access to information across various business applications and internal knowledge bases, boosting employee and IT teams' productivity.

Enterprise-grade Security: Atomicwork's solution delivers enterprise-grade security and compliance such as SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, CSA Star Level 1, and ISO 27001 amongst others.

"We are thrilled to launch our Modern Service Management solution within Microsoft Teams, leveraging the latest AI capabilities to revolutionize IT support for employee experience and enterprise productivity," said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. "By integrating our powerful ITSM platform directly into Teams, we are empowering employees to get the help they need right within their primary collaboration tool. This not only enhances productivity but also transforms the workplace support experience. Our collaboration with Microsoft represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver intelligent, seamless IT service management and digital workplace experience solutions."

"Microsoft is dedicated to enhancing workplace productivity and efficiency. Atomicwork's AI- driven modern service management platform, integrated within Microsoft Teams, highlights our commitment to empowering employees and streamlining IT support across organizations," said Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director – Digital Natives, Microsoft India. "We believe Atomicwork will revolutionize IT support management, significantly boosting productivity and satisfaction in the digital workplace."

As hybrid work becomes the norm, efficient IT service management and digital workplace experience are more critical than ever. With Teams serving as the primary communication and collaboration tool in most enterprises, Atomicwork's integration brings modern service management directly to employees, while simplifying operational complexity for businesses.

The integration is immediately available for all Atomicwork customers and partners. You can learn more about it here .

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork, a modern service management platform, empowers enterprises to deliver fast and scalable internal support for their employees and end users to enhance employee experience with enterprise efficiency. Seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise applications, Atomicwork connects employees, internal processes, and business systems, enhancing efficiency in workplace support, service, and operations.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc