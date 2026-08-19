Atomicwork's FUSION '26 to Feature Speakers Vinod Khosla, Aaron Levie, Todd McKinnon and Leaders from OpenAI and Meta

Second annual conference for CIOs and enterprise technology leaders convenes September 29 in San Francisco to examine how enterprises build and run the human + AI workforce.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork today announced the speaker lineup for FUSION '26, the company's second annual conference for CIOs and enterprise technology leaders, taking place September 29 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The invitation-only event will bring together leaders from across the enterprise technology ecosystem to discuss how organizations are adapting to a workforce that increasingly includes both people and AI Coworkers.

FUSION '26 will feature conversations on building the AI workforce operating model, enterprise AI governance and cybersecurity, the evolution of AI from coding assistants to coworkers, applying agentic AI to business transformation, and the economics of the human + AI workforce.

"Companies are beginning to build a workforce where people and AI Coworkers operate side by side," said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. "Every technology leader is figuring out how people and AI Coworkers work together, what responsibilities each should take on, and how to manage both effectively. FUSION brings together the leaders who are doing that work every day."

Featured speakers include:

Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures

Aaron Levie, CEO, Box

Todd McKinnon, CEO, Okta

Padmaja Dasari, Head of Enterprise Technology, OpenAI

Anand Oswal, EVP, Palo Alto Networks

Manohar Paluri, VP of AI, Meta Superintelligence Labs

Paul Klein, CEO, Browserbase

Nikola Mrkšić, CEO, PolyAI

Steven Tamm, SVP, Okta

Dheeraj Pandey, CEO, DevRev

Kanu Gulati, Partner, Khosla Ventures

Karthik Chakkarapani, SVP and CIO, Zuora

Amol Jain, Head of Product Engineering, Replit

Vijay Rayapati, CEO, Atomicwork

The agenda includes:

Lessons from Building an AI Workforce Operating Model , featuring Karthik Chakkarapani, SVP and CIO of Zuora

, featuring Karthik Chakkarapani, SVP and CIO of Zuora Betting Before the Inflection Point , a fireside conversation between Vinod Khosla and Todd McKinnon, CEO of Okta

, a fireside conversation between Vinod Khosla and Todd McKinnon, CEO of Okta The Evolution of AI from Coders to Coworkers , an AI builders panel moderated by Kanu Gulati, featuring Amol Jain of Replit, Paul Klein of Browserbase, Nikola Mrkšić, CEO, PolyAI, and Manohar Paluri of Meta

, an AI builders panel moderated by Kanu Gulati, featuring Amol Jain of Replit, Paul Klein of Browserbase, Nikola Mrkšić, CEO, PolyAI, and Manohar Paluri of Meta Compliance and Cybersecurity for AI in the Enterprise , moderated by Aparna Chugh, Head of Product at Atomicwork, with Steven Tamm of Okta, Janet George of Mastercard, and Anand Oswal of Palo Alto Networks

, moderated by Aparna Chugh, Head of Product at Atomicwork, with Steven Tamm of Okta, Janet George of Mastercard, and Anand Oswal of Palo Alto Networks Applying Agentic AI for Business Transformation , moderated by Lenin Gali, Chief Business Officer at Atomicwork, with Padmaja Dasari of OpenAI and additional speakers to be announced

, moderated by Lenin Gali, Chief Business Officer at Atomicwork, with Padmaja Dasari of OpenAI and additional speakers to be announced The Economics of the Human + AI Workforce, a fireside conversation between Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of DevRev, and Aaron Levie, CEO of Box.

Speakers will also explore how AI agents change the way companies organize and execute work.

"The real AI advantage won't belong to companies with the most tools," said Karthik Chakkarapani, SVP and CIO of Zuora. "It'll belong to companies that redesign how work senses, decides, acts, and learns."

FUSION '26 builds on the inaugural conference held in 2025, which brought together more than 100 CIOs and technology leaders to discuss AI transformation across the enterprise. This year's event continues that focus, bringing together executives responsible for deploying AI across IT, security, product, and business operations.

FUSION '26 will be held on September 29, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The event is invite-only.

For more information or to request an invitation, visit atomicwork.com/fusion.

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is the AI-native ITSM and ESM platform with an AI Workforce that runs enterprise IT and service delivery operations — purpose-built for companies scaling through intelligence, not just headcount. Its governed AI Coworkers own access management, incident response, onboarding, and other enterprise service delivery initiatives end-to-end. From AI-native scaleups to global enterprises, organizations of all shapes and sizes run on Atomicwork. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, Battery Ventures, and Z47.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc