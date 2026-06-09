Atomicwork Launches the First Governed AI Workforce for Enterprise IT

Enterprises can onboard, deploy, and govern AI Coworkers the way they already run their human teams.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork today announced the general availability of its AI Workforce Platform, purpose-built for enterprise IT, HR, Finance, and Workplace teams. The platform lets organizations deploy and govern AI Coworkers with defined job roles, skills, budgets and scoped permissions — going from zero to a fully operational AI Workforce in days.

Atomicwork launches the AI workforce management platform for modern IT teams that gives enterprises the infrastructure to deploy, govern, and scale AI coworkers alongside their human workforce. (PRNewsfoto/Atomicwork Inc)

The platform moves enterprises beyond brittle workflows and task-driven service management to an adaptive AI Workforce that owns enterprise service management end-to-end. Each AI Coworker operates with live enterprise context to handle real service issues like provisioning access, responding to incidents, onboarding employees, troubleshooting hardware and handling business service operations, without requiring human involvement at every step.

Until now, IT teams have only had legacy ITSM platforms built to automate workflows at the task level. These systems are designed to track tickets, not resolve them; every meaningful action still falls to a human. They help companies manage volume but never escape it, leaving service teams buried in work and the business waiting on strategic initiatives that are long overdue. Atomicwork closes that gap — turning service delivery from a bottleneck into the engine that powers the business.

"Every AI story in this market ends up being a better interface on top of the same broken model. What Atomicwork does is different — it replaces the workflow model underneath IT. The AI Workforce Platform gives enterprises a governed workforce of AI Coworkers: each one with a job role, a budget, scoped permissions and an audit trail. It's not a better candle. It's the lightbulb. IT runs the AI Workforce the same way HR runs human teams," said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork.

Atomicwork customers get a team of ready-to-deploy AI Coworkers on day one. Atom, the Universal AI Coworker, handles frontline queries from employees across Microsoft Teams, Slack, MCP clients, email, browser, and portal — through chat, voice and vision. Purpose-built AI Coworkers across IT, HR, Finance, Legal and Workplace take on high-volume service work, from incident management and access provisioning to employee onboarding — resolving requests and issues, bringing down the manual work queue. They delegate to one another based on defined scope and hand off to a human when required, with full context attached.

Business teams can also onboard, fine-tune and deploy custom AI Coworkers for any role within days, not quarters. Governing it all is a full workforce control plane that gives enterprise IT teams the same oversight of digital workers that they have for human teams: complete visibility into every AI Coworker in operation, including spend limits, scoped access and an audit trail for every action taken.

"Most AI deployments struggle in production because there's no defined governance structure. That's exactly the gap Atomicwork closes. Fifty percent fewer tickets and a fraction of the manual coordination work: that's what two years on the platform looks like for Zuora. The AI Workforce Platform will help us take that further by handing service operations to AI Coworkers that operate within defined job role boundaries, escalate cleanly and leave a full audit trail. That's what makes it something you can actually put into production, and adopt a new operating model," said Karthik Chakkarapani, Chief Information Officer & Head of Enterprise AI & Corporate Operations of Zuora, a global enterprise that deployed Atomicwork.

The Atomicwork AI Workforce Platform is available today to all customers and partners. Existing customers can go live immediately — no migration, no reimplementation. And teams still running legacy ITSM solutions like ServiceNow or Jira Service Management don't have to wait or replace existing systems. The Atomicwork AI Workforce Platform layers on top of their existing ITSM and ESM setup, putting AI Coworkers to work on day one — with a clean path to Atomicwork when they're ready to make the move.

To see how AI Coworkers can transform service delivery for your team, request a demo at www.atomicwork.com.

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is an AI-native ITSM and ESM platform that comes with an AI Workforce to run it — purpose-built for companies scaling through intelligence, not just headcount. Its governed AI Coworkers run access management, incident response, onboarding, and other enterprise service delivery initiatives end-to-end. From AI-native scaleups to global enterprises, organizations of all shapes and sizes run on Atomicwork. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, Battery Ventures and Peak XV.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc