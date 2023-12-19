Atomicwork's 'State of AI in IT' Report Reveals Actionable Insights for IT Leaders in 2024

News provided by

Atomicwork Inc

19 Dec, 2023, 08:54 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversational ITSM software Atomicwork has officially launched its much-anticipated 'State of AI in IT - 2024' report. The comprehensive survey across North America engaged over 1000 participants, comprising 250 IT professionals and 750 end users.

This groundbreaking report and analysis delves into the dynamic landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the Information Technology (IT) sector. It's aimed at helping business and IT leaders get actionable insights into adopting AI in IT by learning what their peers are doing.

Continue Reading
The State of AI in IT Report - 2024
The State of AI in IT Report - 2024

The downloadable report, accessible here, provides a nuanced perspective on the current state of AI adoption in IT teams. It examines trends, challenges, and opportunities poised to shape the IT industry in the upcoming year.

Key Highlights:

  1. End User AI Adoption Surges: The report reveals a significant trend in end-user adoption, with 75% acknowledging the utilization of free AI tools such as ChatGPT in their daily work.
  2. Businesses Embrace AI: A substantial 58% of surveyed IT professionals indicated their organizations are in the early stages of AI adoption, encompassing planning (20%), early exploitation (24%), or pilot projects (14%). Only 11% expressed no plans for AI adoption in IT.
  3. Anticipated Benefits: The top three foreseen benefits of AI adoption in IT include 'data analytics and synthesizing insights' (45%), 'chatbots for self-service adoption' (38%), and 'improving employee experience through workflow automation and optimization' (34%).

Gartner, the leading research and consulting firm, has stated that by 2030, every dollar of IT spend will have an AI component. This report attempts to give the IT community a head start by studying their peers to benchmark their AI adoption.

To gain in-depth insights, we invite industry leaders, journalists, and technology enthusiasts to download the full 'State of AI in IT - 2024' report and engage in the conversation on social media using #StateOfAI2024.

About Atomicwork:

Atomicwork, a conversational ITSM solution, empowers enterprises to deliver fast and scalable internal support. Seamlessly integrating with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack, Atomicwork connects employees, processes, and systems, enhancing efficiency in support, service, and operations. From its San Francisco headquarters to offices in Singapore, Bangalore, and Chennai, Atomicwork is dedicated to creating a world where work is meaningful and employees are empowered to succeed.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.