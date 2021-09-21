Atomo™ Launches the First-Ever Molecular Cold Brew to the Online U.S. Marketplace in Effort to Combat the Climate Crisis

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atomo™ Coffee makes history as the first molecular coffee company to arrive on the market with the release of their cold brew ready to drink coffee. Atomo™ looks and tastes just like conventional coffee - with the same amount of caffeine - but without any of the deforestation and severe carbon footprint associated with coffee.

The core mission at Atomo™ is to fight the climate crisis by enabling consumers to reduce their carbon footprint every day by changing the coffee they drink. Atomo™ Coffee produces 93% less carbon emissions and uses 94% less water than conventional coffee. With the power of upcycled ingredients, Atomo™ has created molecular cold brew without coffee beans. No beans means no deforestation. By not using a single coffee bean in the process, Atomo™ prevents 100% of deforestation.

Atomo™ powers the molecular cold brews through an innovative, patented process by harnessing upcycled ingredients and giving plant waste a second life. Atomo™ has analyzed and recreated the compounds of conventional coffee found within green coffee beans to maximize taste and minimize the impact on Earth. Each flavor has distinct characteristics: the Classic roast presents a well-rounded medium roast cup with hints of cocoa, dark fruit and a whisper of smoke. Whereas, the Ultra Smooth roast entices black coffee non-believers with an indulgent wave of natural caramelization and low acidity.

The journey to change the world and reduce the carbon footprint of conventional coffee has been two years in the making, and now the Atomo™ story comes full circle as these products become available to the public. Enjoy your first taste of Atomo™ by visiting: atomocoffee.com.

Every sip saves the planet™.

