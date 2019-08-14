Atomo Secures $2.6 Million in Seed Funding to Create the World's First Molecular Coffee

SEATTLE, Aug 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atomo Coffee Inc, announced it has secured $2.6 million in seed funding to develop the world's first molecular coffee, made without beans. The team reverse engineered the coffee bean to create a uniquely smooth cup of coffee, one that is more consistent and more sustainable than current commercial coffee.

The first coffee made without coffee beans

Climate change is pushing coffee farmers uphill into virgin rain forest lands, causing approximately 250,000 acres of deforestation per year. Atomo's naturally derived ingredients deliver the same great coffee experience without the negative environmental impacts.

"Atomo's beanless coffee provides consumers with a sustainable choice while delivering the great taste and caffeine they expect in their morning cup," said CEO of Atomo, Andy Kleitsch.

"The coffee industry is ripe for innovation and change," said Chief Scientist, Jarret Stopforth Ph.D. "The acceptance of agriculture alternatives has been proven with meatless meats and dairy-free milks, we want to continue that movement in a category we feel passionate about, coffee."

"Coffee consumption has been steadily increasing year over year globally. We are proud to share Atomo's vision in finding innovative alternative solutions to the growing issues surrounding the coffee industry," said Tony Lau of Horizons Ventures.

Atomo has added food and beverage technology veterans to their advisory board including, Bryan Crowley, CEO of Soylent, as well as the world's leading expert in coffee science, Dr. Chahan Yeretzian of the Swiss Coffee Excellence Center (ZHAW).

About Atomo Molecular Coffee

Designed in Seattle, Atomo is the world's first molecular coffee containing no coffee beans. By reverse-engineering the coffee bean, Atomo has created a naturally-derived and sustainable coffee which can be used in place of traditional coffee. Atomo's goal is to create a better cup of coffee that is better for the environment, reducing the need for beans thus minimizing deforestation and destruction caused by commercial coffee farming. The privately held company was founded by Jarret Stopforth, Ph.D. and Andy Kleitsch.

About Horizon Ventures

Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Mr. Li Ka-shing, is a leading investor in some of the world's most innovative companies and disruptive technologies including Spotify, Siri, Zoom, Improbable, Impossible Foods and Perfect Day.

About Bryan Crowley, CEO Soylent

With over 20 years of leadership experience in the CPG and food tech industries, Crowley brings extensive industry, branding and innovation expertise to Atomo's business development and go-to-market strategy.

About Dr. Chahan Yeretzian, ZHAW

Leading expert in coffee science, Chahan Yeretzian is the head of the Coffee Excellence Center and Professor for Analytical Chemistry, Bioanalytical Chemistry and Diagnostics at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland. He brings his expertise to Atomo's coffee research in molecular decoding and formulation.

