Atomos and Panasonic announce 35mm full-frame RAW video over HDMI from the Lumix S1H to Ninja V

"We are very proud of continuing to develop new ground-breaking technology with a company of the caliber of Panasonic. We are both highly committed to the democratisation of filmmaking for creators, and the ability to transmit RAW over HDMI from the S1H to a Ninja V is a major leap forward in this endeavour, " said Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO.

As the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera capable of 6K internal video, the Lumix S1H combines the quality of professional cinema-grade video cameras with the size and photo capability of a mirrorless, making it the perfect companion with the Ninja V.

"The leading brand of external monitor-recorders is definitely Atomos. Both companies have a very good relationship and we have been providing 4:2:2 10bit HDMI output recording for the Lumix GH series for years. We are very proud to be developing RAW output via HDMI with Atomos for the S1H," said Panasonic at their launch event in LA.

Added Young: "Our advancements in screen technology now allows creators to accurately monitor RAW video in real-time as it would be viewed in the home or cinema for perfect preservation of creative intent. Our pristine custom Atomos HDR screens are second to none in colour accuracy and representation of brightness from RAW signals. When combined, these advantages create a dream workflow for filmmakers."

The new Lumix S1H will be shown working with the Ninja V at the upcoming IBC show in Amsterdam from 13 September at the RAI Hall 11.D25, more information on the combination will be available during the show.



