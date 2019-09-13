Atomos Demonstrating RAW Over HDMI For The Nikon Z 6/Z 7 at IBC

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global monitor-recorder company Atomos announced today that it is showcasing and demoing the next revolution in digital imaging – RAW and Apple's ProRes RAW video output and capture from Nikon's Z 7 and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras to AtomOS powered-devices like the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor/recorder.

The feature will be on display starting today in the Atomos booth (11.D25) during the IBC 2019 show in Amsterdam and will be available to creators starting later this year.

"We are at an amazing juncture in video creation with the opportunity for today's creators to elevate their works to cinematic levels with tools and gear that before were not within their budgets. Now with Atomos' award-winning innovation and Nikon's renowned capture prowess, any creator has a simple solution that produces stunning results for their audiences to enjoy," said Jeromy Young, Atomos Co-founder and CEO.

Capturing Apple ProRes RAW video with the Ninja V unlocks complete control of the video image at the highest quality possible. The maximum dynamic range, color accuracy and detail is preserved, while at the same time every aspect of the video image can be controlled with precision for maximum creativity. Colors can be easily matched and the extra information means footage can be easily be manipulated in post-production, which is especially useful for grading and VFX shots.

How it works

The full-frame Nikon Z 7/Z 6 cameras are popular video production powerhouses and when paired with the Atomos Ninja V monitor/recorder, they have everything required for professional video shooting and beautiful photographs. In simple terms, the camera outputs a stream of RAW data via a 4K HDMI cable to the Ninja V. This data is then repacked into the ProRes RAW format and recorded to a removable SSD drive in the Ninja V. When shooting is finished, the drive is removed and connected to a computer via USB. Footage can then be decoded (delayered) and edited in the highest possible quality. Using ProRes RAW format keeps file sizes manageable, easy to edit and future-proof. The combination can currently shoot brilliant full-frame video in 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes and DNx professional video formats, with ProRes RAW will be released later this year.

About Atomos

Atomos Limited (ASX: AMS) is a global video technology company delivering award-winning, simple to use monitor-recorder content creation products. These products give content creators across the rapidly growing social, pro-video and entertainment markets a faster, higher quality and more affordable production system. The company's range of products take images directly from the sensor of all major camera manufacturers, then enhance, record and distribute them in high-quality formats for content creation using the major video editing software programs. Since being founded in 2010, Atomos has established strategic relationships with key technology providers within the ecosystem including Apple, Adobe, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon and JVC Kenwood. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network. For more information, visit www.atomos.com.



