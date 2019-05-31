Atomos Introduces Neon: The All-New Cinema Monitor-Recording Displays Specifically Designed To Meet The HDR Challenges Of Modern TV And Film Production

The four sizes are ideal for different creator and crew requirements: 17" for focus pullers and as an on-set buddy reference monitor for laptops. The 24" and 31" is perfect for the video village, DIT, cinematographer, editor, director and a reference monitor for an iMac or Mac Pro. The 55" is a must have for clients, showrooms and color graders.

The complete family of Neon products will be debuted at the Atomos booth (Stand 104, Stage 6) at Cine Gear Expo LA 2019. The Neon series is available for sale at authorized Atomos Entertainment Resellers and priced at US$3,999 for the 17", US$6,499 for the 24", $7,999 for the 31" and $16,999 for the 55".

"The new Neon series of cinema monitor-recorders are once again definitive examples of Atomos continuing to lead video capturing technology in the cinema industry in the most robust and efficient way possible and--most importantly--at the highest levels of fidelity that creators need," notes Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos. "For nearly a decade we've innovated and delivered the best video monitor and capture products that support demanding on-set requirements and with Neon I could not be prouder of how the Atomos team has elevated our commitment of delivering what today's cinema leaders need to produce their best content."

Key features of the Neon line up of monitors and monitor recording displays include:

Seamless App control, multicamera support and functionality on-set

In an industry first, Neon deliberately does away with touchscreen operation and is Bluetooth controlled by the powerful Atomos iOS App. Recording control has never been easier for any production whether it is a single camera or a multi-camera setup. The App controls 4K recording, syncing and playback on up to 1000+ Neons via Bluetooth; and real-time production tools like focus peaking, exposure, calibration, zoom, waveform monitor, RGB monitor, vectorscope and LUT selection. The App also shortens the time between capture and final edit by allowing Neons to display real-time playback of captured shots at up to 4Kp60 in ProRes RAW, ProRes, Avid DNx and Cinema DNG. Additionally, all Neons and any Ninja V with an AtomX Sync Module attached now perfectly frame sync together with the touch of a few buttons on-set via the Atomos iOS App making for effortless importing of synced video and metadata to the editing suite at the end of filming. The metadata is embedded into the quicktime .mov file and is read downstream by computer applications, including Atomos desktop software. With Neon, capture control has never been so easy.

Record RAW, deliver accurate Dolby Vision HDR on-set

With Neon, the innovative Atomos and Dolby partnership continues with the incredible ability to deliver Dolby Vision live on-set to any Dolby Vision capable TV or monitor. Neons' AtomOS 10 software magically, automatically analyzes the image, queries the TV, and applies the right Dolby color and brightness profiles in real-time for the maximum HDR image on the display or TV, all while your filming. This is a valuable on-set reference check for the creative director and client to ensure continuity of creative intent right to the living room.

Online only - the online/offline headache gone forever

Neon simplifies the production workflow by recording, editing, grading within the online environment using ProRes RAW, eliminating the need for conforming via an online and offline process (e.g. ARRI RAW + Avid DNx). Different exhibition formats can then be easily exported rather than through the time-consuming process of separate conforms.

Precision HDR field monitor for the on-set digital darkroom

Atomos brings zone backlight technology to the entire range of Neons with our Dynamic AtomHDR technology – providing up to 512 zone backlights per display. This yields a contrast ratio from one to a million gradations on discrete parts of the image on Neon's daylight viewable anti-reflection 1000 nit displays. With the Neon series, blacks and colors are rich and deep. Images appear to 'pop' with added dimensionality and detail. The precision Atomos display uses a unique combination of advanced LED and LCD technologies which together offer deeper, better blacks than rival OLED screens, but with the much higher brightness and vivid color performance of top-end LCDs. Objects appear more lifelike than ever, with complex textures and gradations beautifully revealed. In short, the Neons offer the most detailed window into an image, truly changing the way you create visually – and because you are viewing and recording RAW, the post production flexibility is, well, RAW flexibility.

Captures 4K now, futureproofed for later upgrades

Display technology moves fast, so an investment shouldn't be locked into older formats and functionality. Neon is future-proofed because of the innovative Master Control Unit, a replaceable brain that allows the out-of-the-box 4K capture capability to be upgraded later as newer functionality and technology becomes mainstream. The Master Control Unit is also compatible with the AtomX expansion modules that provide SDI and NDI connectivity on top of the standard HDMI connectivity that comes with Neon.

ProRes RAW – the best of RAW and ProRes combined

Neon captures ProRes RAW video to unlock the true potential of the RAW cinema camera and provides complete control of the video image at the highest quality possible without slowing down the edit. ProRes RAW offers the performance of ProRes and the flexibility of RAW.

Neon preserves the content's maximum dynamic range, color accuracy and detail. Colors are easily matched, and the extra information means footage is more easily manipulated in post-production making it especially useful for grading and VFX shots.

In addition to ProRes RAW, Neon supports ProRes, CinemaDNG, Avid DNxHD. Capture from any HDMI, SDI or Quad Link SDI source including cameras from Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, RED and ARRI.

Built for the toughest production environments

The Neon withstands the most extreme production conditions with its durable aluminium chassis and polycarbonate back plate. The 17", 24" and 31" Neons additionally come packed in their own custom designed high-performance crush-proof and water-tight road case. Mounting points include VESA mounts, feet for floor or desk viewing, and ARRI-standard edge mounting points.

Availability

Neon17 and Neon24 will be available from August 2019; Neon31 and Neon55 will be available from September 2019. All four are for sale from authorized Atomos Entertainment Resellers.

Media Kit / Review Unit

Download the Neon media kit here:

Product images & logos

Specification sheet

If you would like to express interest to review Neon please email us.

About Atomos

Atomos is a global video technology company delivering award-winning, simple to use monitor-recorder content creation products. These products give content creators across the rapidly growing social, pro-video and entertainment markets a faster, higher quality and more affordable production system. Atomos' range of products take images directly from the sensor of all major camera manufacturers, then enhance, record and distribute them in high-quality formats for content creation using the major video editing software programs. Since being founded in 2010, Atomos has established strategic relationships with key technology providers within the ecosystem including Apple, Adobe, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon and JVC Kenwood. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network. For more information please visit www.atomos.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 For Atomos

Eric@step-3.com

+1.202.276.5357

SOURCE Atomos

Related Links

http://www.atomos.com

