Atomos Shinobi Now $299

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomos today announced a permanent price reduction on their widely popular Shinobi and Shinobi SDI 4K HDR Monitors.

Effective immediately, the Shinobi monitor will now be available worldwide from €299/USD $299 (reduced from €399) with the Shinobi SDI reduced from €499/USD $499 to €429/USD $429.

"The Shinobi line has been our highest selling monitor ever, the volume into the booming social media video segment has been astounding. This has enabled us to increase volume production and as always, we pass on the cost savings to our loyal customers. $299 for the advanced 5" 4K HDR Shinobi continues Atomos' drive to democratise cinematic style video production for the masses," said Jeromy Young, Atomos Co-founder and CEO.

The price reduction will apply to all regions, giving Atomos customers instant access to savings on Shinobi and Shinobi SDI.

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) is a global video technology company delivering award-winning, simple to use monitor-recorder content creation products. These products give content creators across the rapidly growing social, pro-video and entertainment markets a faster, higher quality and more affordable production system. The company's range of products take images directly from the sensor of all major camera manufacturers, then enhance, record and distribute them in high-quality formats for content creation using the major video editing software programs. Since being founded in 2010, Atomos has established strategic relationships with key technology providers within the ecosystem including Apple, Adobe, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon and JVC Kenwood. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network. For more information, visit www.atomos.com.

