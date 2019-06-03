Atoms Launches the Ideal Everyday Shoe

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From its headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, co-founders Waqas Ali and Sidra Qasim launched their new footwear brand Atoms today with the release of their debut shoe, the Atoms Model 000, at atoms.com. The unisex style is the world's first shoe to be available in quarter sizes and was designed to be the ideal union of form and function.

"While there are dozens of brands making hundreds of styles, we built Atoms because we felt there still wasn't that one shoe that you could feel excited about wearing everyday," says Ali. "We want people to look at their calendar—whether they're going to a breakfast meeting, a concert, or an art opening—and think, 'Yeah, I can my wear Atoms for that.'"

Every detail of the Atoms Model 000 was considered, from the ground up. Ali and Qasim's quest to create a shoe that people not only could wear everyday but would want to wear everyday began by asking a lot of questions: Why do shoes only come in whole and half sizes? Why do shoelaces keep coming untied? Why do shoes become less comfortable over time?

Many customers—and brands—had come to accept these inconveniences as facts of life, but Atoms refused to compromise. Approximately 60% of people have one foot that is bigger than the other. By offering shoes in quarter sizes, and allowing customers to select different sizes for their left and right feet, Atoms is able to deliver a bespoke fit.

Customers who opt for Atoms' Quarter Size Experience will receive three pairs of shoes based on their standard shoe size. They will be able to pick the left and right shoe that fits them best and return the rest for no additional cost.

Additionally, Atoms developed a proprietary foam cushioning that delivers unparalleled comfort and feels as good on Day 100 as it does on Day 1. Even the traditional laces received a thoughtful redesign. A unique material in Atoms' Stretch Laces keeps them securely tied and allows the shoes to be seamlessly slipped on and off. The antimicrobial copper lining keeps feet feeling fresh.

While developing the shoes, the founders were told that some of the materials they were choosing had been rejected by larger footwear brands because they were too expensive. But the only criteria the Atoms founders were concerned with was could it improve the shoe.

"It would have been easy to take shortcuts, but that's not the company we wanted to build," says Qasim. "There are plenty of details that we spent months trying to get just right that customers may never notice. But that doesn't mean it wasn't worthwhile."

The innovative functions of Atoms shoes are contrasted by the simplicity of their design. Inspired by classic tennis sneakers, Ali wanted to create a shoe with clean lines that felt familiar and new at the same time.

"We believe in the power of simple design, and we want Atoms to be on the feet of people who are pushing the boundaries of creativity," he says. "I believe that when you are surrounded by great design, whether that's a work of art on the wall or a chair or a shoe, it inspires you to be better."

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Initialized Capital and Reddit, wore a pair of Atoms to the 2019 Met Gala.

"The thing that I love about Atoms is that it isn't just a different look, it's a different feel. When I put on a pair for the first time, it was a totally different experience," Ohanian said. "Atoms are more comfortable by an order of magnitude than any other shoe I've tried. That wouldn't mean anything if the shoes didn't look great. Luckily, that's not a problem, I wear my Atoms all the time and even my fashion designer wife is a fan."

The Atoms Model 000 is available starting today in three launch colorways (black/white, black, white). A limited edition gray colorway is available for customers who purchased a pair of shoes in the company's invite-only phase prior to launch. The shoes cost $179 and are available exclusively at atoms.com.

