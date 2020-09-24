Atomyze Appoints FinTech Industry Veteran Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto as Chief Executive Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomyze, LLC (Atomyze), the US arm of a global fintech platform that will digitize and modernize trading markets for products, assets and commodities today announced the appointment of Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 27, 2020. As CEO Hightower-Sellitto will oversee the launch of the company's products in the US and guide the Atomyze team and strategy to meet client and market needs.

Hightower-Sellitto, a blockchain and capital markets veteran, most recently served as Managing Director of Operations at Gemini Trust, LLC, a digital asset exchange and custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Finance. Prior to Gemini, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Nasdaq subsidiary, International Securities Exchange (ISE), which operates three U.S. securities exchanges.

The Atomyze platform seeks to create a new trading paradigm for physical assets by transferring real world objects such as palladium, platinum, copper and cobalt into digital assets using blockchain technology. Atomyze will also use the blockchain to improve the way commodities trade as well as simplify the management and operations of supply chain contracts between physical asset issuers and commercial users.

"Jeanine has more than 20 years of experience building markets and using disruptive technology to develop platforms that serve the evolving needs of institutional investors. Her combination of financial services and blockchain experience make her uniquely qualified to build and scale Atomyze," said Board Chairman John Macfarlane. "We believe blockchain technology will improve access to trading physical assets, will provide much needed liquidity to the market and ultimately help evolve the way commodities are traded. Jeanine is the right leader to usher in this new era of trading and help Atomyze achieve our vision."

Key to the company's growth strategy, and Hightower-Sellitto's role as CEO, is bringing new issuers of physical assets onto the platform. Earlier this year Atomyze announced the Global Palladium Fund (GPF) as its first issuer. GPF is backed by PJSM MMC Norilsk Nickel – the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper.

"The Atomyze platform makes it easy for issuers to digitize physical assets and provides a simple solution for investors to access this under-traded commodity," said Alexander Stoyanov, GPF Director and CEO. "Digitizing physical assets such as palladium will provide investors the ability to directly and safely invest in the actual underlying commodity; no other technology solution makes this marketplace possible. I look forward to working with Jeanine as Atomyze scales its platform."

In the US, Atomyze is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and is currently securing all licensing required to operate in the United States. Learn more at https://atomyze.us/.

