Atomyze Rounds Out Board, Appoints Former CFTC Commissioner Thomas Erickson

Atomyze is launching a platform for the digitization of physical assets for users to source, trade and track commodities Tweet this

Atomyze is launching a premier platform for the digitization of physical assets for users to source, trade, and track commodities, connecting all participants in the ecosystem. Tom brings to the Board his unique experience in the global commodity markets combined with in-depth knowledge of international law, regulation, and compliance.

Erickson served as a Commissioner of The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 1999 to 2003 during the Administrations of President William J. Clinton and George W. Bush. He built his career in public and private sectors, working in global political, legal, and senior corporate environments and has worked with diverse stakeholder interests to solve complicated problems and promote innovation in commodity value chains.

"Tom has a strong track record of advising and leading organizations through complex and competitive environments, delivering results in financial innovation. His combination of financial markets experience and his nuanced understanding of compliance and regulatory issues will be a major asset to Atomyze as we prepare to launch our tokenization platform," said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, CEO of Atomyze. "We are thrilled to have him, and the other members with their distinguished backgrounds, on our Board."

"Tom is the perfect complement to the diverse expertise and perspectives of our five other board members. We are delighted that he is a part of our governance team working with Jeanine and the Atomyze team to build a market leader in digital asset tokenization," said Macfarlane.

Macfarlane is the founder and managing member of Arrochar Management LLC. Prior to Arrochar, he was Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Tudor Investment Corp., where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-Chairman of the Firm's Management Committee.

McGuire is the founder and managing member of Twelve22 Capital Partners LLC, an investment fund focused on fintech and blockchain. He is also the CEO and co-founder of Symbridge Holdings LLC, a digital asset exchange.

Woodhouse is an independent director of Two Harbors Investment Corp and Director of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Previously she served as COO and as a member of the management committee for Bridgewater Associates, Inc. and was COO and a member of the management committee of Soros Fund Management LLC.

Stoyanov is the CEO and managing director at Global Palladium Fund, prior to Global Palladium Fund, Mr. Stoyanov was responsible for the Soft Commodities Trading at Bunge SA in Genève, Switzerland.

Osborne is the COO and CFO of the SW7 Group, a regulated investment management and venture firm with offices in London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Atomyze was founded by a group of international investors including Global Palladium Fund, which is solely owned by PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. To learn more visit: https://atomyze.us/.

Atomyze LLC is the US branch of a global fintech platform which will digitize and modernize the trading experience for physical assets and commodities by providing investors the ability to directly and safely invest in the actual underlying commodity. Using technology powered by blockchain, Atomyze will enable asset providers to tokenize inventories by transferring physical assets onto a blockchain, investors to buy and sell digitized physical assets, and streamline the management of supply chain contracts between providers and commercial users.

The Global Palladium Fund (GPF) fosters global product distribution from its sole investor, PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium, high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum, copper and other rare and precious metals. Its mission is to broaden access to the world's precious, base and rare earth metals and to facilitate the development of world-changing technologies while ensuring responsible use of the natural resources. To learn more visit: https://gpf.global.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Atomyze LLC

Related Links

http://atomyze.us/

