Atopic Dermatitis: Global Epidemiology & Patient Flow Analysis & Forecast 2017-2018 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Atopic Dermatitis epidemiology, Atopic Dermatitis diagnosed patients, and Atopic Dermatitis treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Atopic Dermatitis, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Atopic Dermatitis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Atopic Dermatitis prevalence, Atopic Dermatitis diagnosis rate, and Atopic Dermatitis treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Features of the Report
- Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow
- Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence
- Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients
- Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered
1. Atopic Dermatitis: Disease Definition
2. Global Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow
2A. Global Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence
2B. Global Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients
3. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in the US
3A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in the US
3B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in the US
4. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in Europe
4B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in Europe
5. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in Germany
5B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in Germany
6. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in France
6A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in France
6B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in France
7. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in Spain
7B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in Spain
8. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in Italy
8B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in Italy
9. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in UK
9A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in UK
9B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in UK
10. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in Japan
10B. Atopic Dermatitis Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Atopic Dermatitis Treated Patients in Japan
11. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nghgrn/atopic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atopic-dermatitis-global-epidemiology--patient-flow-analysis--forecast-2017-2018-to-2026-300674669.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article